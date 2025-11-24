SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Enduro Trader
Bright Horizon Media s. r. o.

Enduro Trader

Bright Horizon Media s. r. o.
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 36%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
119
Profit Trades:
108 (90.75%)
Loss Trades:
11 (9.24%)
Best trade:
5.26 USD
Worst trade:
-16.96 USD
Gross Profit:
139.81 USD (19 963 pips)
Gross Loss:
-59.34 USD (6 409 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (44.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
44.66 USD (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.97%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.29
Long Trades:
54 (45.38%)
Short Trades:
65 (54.62%)
Profit Factor:
2.36
Expected Payoff:
0.68 USD
Average Profit:
1.29 USD
Average Loss:
-5.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-14.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.96 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-3.39%
Annual Forecast:
-41.13%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.20 USD
Maximal:
35.21 USD (6.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.93% (35.21 USD)
By Equity:
14.66% (73.79 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 14
EURNZD 13
EURCAD 13
EURAUD 11
NZDCAD 11
EURCHF 10
GBPCAD 8
EURGBP 8
AUDUSD 7
AUDSGD 6
USDCHF 5
GBPCHF 4
GBPUSD 3
CADCHF 3
NZDUSD 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 16
EURNZD -2
EURCAD 17
EURAUD 21
NZDCAD 5
EURCHF -10
GBPCAD 9
EURGBP 7
AUDUSD 4
AUDSGD 5
USDCHF -4
GBPCHF 3
GBPUSD 8
CADCHF 0
NZDUSD 3
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 2.5K
EURNZD 53
EURCAD 2.5K
EURAUD 3.4K
NZDCAD 856
EURCHF -156
GBPCAD 1.4K
EURGBP 544
AUDUSD 481
AUDSGD 758
USDCHF -160
GBPCHF 270
GBPUSD 812
CADCHF 76
NZDUSD 300
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.26 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +44.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.82 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.90 × 10
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.50 × 2
No reviews
2025.11.24 09:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
