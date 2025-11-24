- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
658
Profit Trades:
505 (76.74%)
Loss Trades:
153 (23.25%)
Best trade:
251.82 USD
Worst trade:
-90.50 USD
Gross Profit:
2 267.46 USD (187 715 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 749.99 USD (175 969 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (118.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
848.57 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.77%
Latest trade:
22 minutes ago
Trades per week:
148
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.62
Long Trades:
219 (33.28%)
Short Trades:
439 (66.72%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
0.79 USD
Average Profit:
4.49 USD
Average Loss:
-11.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
42 (-823.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-823.84 USD (42)
Monthly growth:
5.14%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
829.46 USD (7.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.47% (829.46 USD)
By Equity:
11.27% (1 164.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|553
|AUDCAD
|52
|AUDNZD
|40
|NZDCAD
|13
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|474
|AUDCAD
|15
|AUDNZD
|17
|NZDCAD
|11
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|6.1K
|AUDCAD
|1.9K
|AUDNZD
|2.9K
|NZDCAD
|896
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +251.82 USD
Worst trade: -91 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 42
Maximal consecutive profit: +118.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -823.84 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|1.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
FBS-Real-2
|6.44 × 138
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.99 × 75
- Non Martingale
- Mix EA in one account
- Trading on Gold [stop loss each entry] and Currency
- Scalping, locking [mix logic]
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
5
100%
658
76%
100%
1.29
0.79
USD
USD
11%
1:500