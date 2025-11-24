SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Fusion 4 HW
Dany Wardiyanto

Fusion 4 HW

Dany Wardiyanto
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 5%
Headway-Real
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
658
Profit Trades:
505 (76.74%)
Loss Trades:
153 (23.25%)
Best trade:
251.82 USD
Worst trade:
-90.50 USD
Gross Profit:
2 267.46 USD (187 715 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 749.99 USD (175 969 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (118.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
848.57 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.77%
Latest trade:
22 minutes ago
Trades per week:
148
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.62
Long Trades:
219 (33.28%)
Short Trades:
439 (66.72%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
0.79 USD
Average Profit:
4.49 USD
Average Loss:
-11.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
42 (-823.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-823.84 USD (42)
Monthly growth:
5.14%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
829.46 USD (7.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.47% (829.46 USD)
By Equity:
11.27% (1 164.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 553
AUDCAD 52
AUDNZD 40
NZDCAD 13
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 474
AUDCAD 15
AUDNZD 17
NZDCAD 11
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6.1K
AUDCAD 1.9K
AUDNZD 2.9K
NZDCAD 896
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +251.82 USD
Worst trade: -91 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 42
Maximal consecutive profit: +118.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -823.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.00 × 3
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
FBS-Real-2
6.44 × 138
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.99 × 75
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

- Non Martingale

- Mix EA in one account

- Trading on Gold [stop loss each entry] and Currency 

- Scalping, locking [mix logic]

No reviews
2025.12.11 03:46
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.24 08:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Fusion 4 HW
30 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
5
100%
658
76%
100%
1.29
0.79
USD
11%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.