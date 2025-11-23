- Growth
Trades:
288
Profit Trades:
176 (61.11%)
Loss Trades:
112 (38.89%)
Best trade:
26.02 USD
Worst trade:
-22.77 USD
Gross Profit:
532.36 USD (51 621 pips)
Gross Loss:
-348.29 USD (31 645 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (15.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
47.31 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
55.73%
Latest trade:
51 minutes ago
Trades per week:
66
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
3.25
Long Trades:
188 (65.28%)
Short Trades:
100 (34.72%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
0.64 USD
Average Profit:
3.02 USD
Average Loss:
-3.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-26.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-56.65 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
28.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
56.65 USD (28.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.98% (56.65 USD)
By Equity:
64.14% (284.73 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|67
|USDCHF
|64
|EURUSD
|57
|GBPUSD
|20
|USDCAD
|15
|AUDUSD
|9
|NZDUSD
|8
|AUDCHF
|7
|USDJPY
|6
|CADCHF
|4
|AUDCAD
|4
|GBPCAD
|4
|EURJPY
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|EURGBP
|4
|NZDCAD
|3
|GBPJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|XAGUSD
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|63
|USDCHF
|47
|EURUSD
|-21
|GBPUSD
|39
|USDCAD
|-28
|AUDUSD
|10
|NZDUSD
|12
|AUDCHF
|8
|USDJPY
|18
|CADCHF
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|GBPCAD
|4
|EURJPY
|3
|AUDJPY
|0
|EURGBP
|5
|NZDCAD
|2
|GBPJPY
|9
|CHFJPY
|0
|AUDNZD
|6
|GBPAUD
|0
|XAGUSD
|3
|EURCAD
|0
|CADJPY
|3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.7K
|USDCHF
|7.8K
|EURUSD
|-2.1K
|GBPUSD
|3.3K
|USDCAD
|-3.9K
|AUDUSD
|1.1K
|NZDUSD
|1.2K
|AUDCHF
|691
|USDJPY
|2.4K
|CADCHF
|109
|AUDCAD
|157
|GBPCAD
|618
|EURJPY
|444
|AUDJPY
|38
|EURGBP
|400
|NZDCAD
|259
|GBPJPY
|1.3K
|CHFJPY
|44
|AUDNZD
|991
|GBPAUD
|30
|XAGUSD
|60
|EURCAD
|-62
|CADJPY
|397
Best trade: +26.02 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.52 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Axi-US03-Demo
|0.00 × 2
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
|0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 14
TTCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
EuromarketFX-Live
|0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Live01
|0.00 × 2
ForexBrokerInc-Main
|0.00 × 1
TrioMarkets-Live Server
|0.00 × 2
CapitalComBY-Real
|0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live9
|0.00 × 4
Afterprime-Live AP
|0.00 × 7
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.15 × 26
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
|0.17 × 6
JustForex-Live
|0.19 × 100
RoboForexDE-ECN
|0.20 × 70
IronFXBM-Real4
|0.24 × 153
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.31 × 1605
Exness-Real18
|0.31 × 16
Just2Trade-Real2
|0.33 × 386
Tickmill-Live10
|0.35 × 110
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.35 × 86
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.37 × 1363
Axi-US07-Live
|0.37 × 43
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.38 × 37
There is only robot trading, no manual trades are used. It is better for you, if you have at least 1000$ on your account to subscribe.
