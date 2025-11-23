SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Trust this growth
Matvei Kiselev

Trust this growth

Matvei Kiselev
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 57%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
288
Profit Trades:
176 (61.11%)
Loss Trades:
112 (38.89%)
Best trade:
26.02 USD
Worst trade:
-22.77 USD
Gross Profit:
532.36 USD (51 621 pips)
Gross Loss:
-348.29 USD (31 645 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (15.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
47.31 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
55.73%
Latest trade:
51 minutes ago
Trades per week:
66
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
3.25
Long Trades:
188 (65.28%)
Short Trades:
100 (34.72%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
0.64 USD
Average Profit:
3.02 USD
Average Loss:
-3.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-26.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-56.65 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
28.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
56.65 USD (28.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.98% (56.65 USD)
By Equity:
64.14% (284.73 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 67
USDCHF 64
EURUSD 57
GBPUSD 20
USDCAD 15
AUDUSD 9
NZDUSD 8
AUDCHF 7
USDJPY 6
CADCHF 4
AUDCAD 4
GBPCAD 4
EURJPY 4
AUDJPY 4
EURGBP 4
NZDCAD 3
GBPJPY 2
CHFJPY 1
AUDNZD 1
GBPAUD 1
XAGUSD 1
EURCAD 1
CADJPY 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 63
USDCHF 47
EURUSD -21
GBPUSD 39
USDCAD -28
AUDUSD 10
NZDUSD 12
AUDCHF 8
USDJPY 18
CADCHF 1
AUDCAD 1
GBPCAD 4
EURJPY 3
AUDJPY 0
EURGBP 5
NZDCAD 2
GBPJPY 9
CHFJPY 0
AUDNZD 6
GBPAUD 0
XAGUSD 3
EURCAD 0
CADJPY 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 4.7K
USDCHF 7.8K
EURUSD -2.1K
GBPUSD 3.3K
USDCAD -3.9K
AUDUSD 1.1K
NZDUSD 1.2K
AUDCHF 691
USDJPY 2.4K
CADCHF 109
AUDCAD 157
GBPCAD 618
EURJPY 444
AUDJPY 38
EURGBP 400
NZDCAD 259
GBPJPY 1.3K
CHFJPY 44
AUDNZD 991
GBPAUD 30
XAGUSD 60
EURCAD -62
CADJPY 397
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +26.02 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.52 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Axi-US03-Demo
0.00 × 2
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 14
TTCM-Live
0.00 × 2
EuromarketFX-Live
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Live01
0.00 × 2
ForexBrokerInc-Main
0.00 × 1
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
CapitalComBY-Real
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live9
0.00 × 4
Afterprime-Live AP
0.00 × 7
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.17 × 6
JustForex-Live
0.19 × 100
RoboForexDE-ECN
0.20 × 70
IronFXBM-Real4
0.24 × 153
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.31 × 1605
Exness-Real18
0.31 × 16
Just2Trade-Real2
0.33 × 386
Tickmill-Live10
0.35 × 110
UniverseWheel-Live
0.35 × 86
ICMarkets-Live18
0.37 × 1363
Axi-US07-Live
0.37 × 43
ICMarkets-Live17
0.38 × 37
476 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

There is only robot trading, no manual trades are used. It is better for you, if you have at least 1000$ on your account to subscribe.


No reviews
2026.01.02 21:05
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 18:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 17:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 15:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 16:14
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 15:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 12:38
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 11:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 08:32
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.21 23:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.21 22:23
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 15:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 14:29
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 15:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 14:48
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 07:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 13:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.04 14:43
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 12:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 11:43
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register