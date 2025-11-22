SignalsSections
Fremdkapital
Tom Bender

Fremdkapital

Tom Bender
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 5%
FTMO-Server3
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
287
Profit Trades:
172 (59.93%)
Loss Trades:
115 (40.07%)
Best trade:
61.73 EUR
Worst trade:
-102.83 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 913.21 EUR (260 166 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 406.24 EUR (229 504 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (249.79 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
262.80 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
13.54%
Max deposit load:
96.02%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.20
Long Trades:
203 (70.73%)
Short Trades:
84 (29.27%)
Profit Factor:
1.36
Expected Payoff:
1.77 EUR
Average Profit:
11.12 EUR
Average Loss:
-12.23 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-289.38 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-289.38 EUR (14)
Monthly growth:
4.75%
Annual Forecast:
57.59%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
201.52 EUR
Maximal:
421.29 EUR (4.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.12% (421.29 EUR)
By Equity:
0.78% (77.77 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 244
US30.cash 23
GBPJPY 6
US100.cash 5
BTCUSD 3
EURUSD 3
GER40.cash 2
US500.cash 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 642
US30.cash -19
GBPJPY -5
US100.cash 25
BTCUSD -16
EURUSD -1
GER40.cash -81
US500.cash 33
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 53K
US30.cash 35K
GBPJPY -374
US100.cash -920
BTCUSD -56K
EURUSD -34
GER40.cash 261
US500.cash 674
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +61.73 EUR
Worst trade: -103 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +249.79 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -289.38 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

2025.12.10 17:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.16% of days out of 86 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 16:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 15:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.16% of days out of 86 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 15:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.25 11:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 15:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.43% of days out of 70 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.22 18:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
