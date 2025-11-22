- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
287
Profit Trades:
172 (59.93%)
Loss Trades:
115 (40.07%)
Best trade:
61.73 EUR
Worst trade:
-102.83 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 913.21 EUR (260 166 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 406.24 EUR (229 504 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (249.79 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
262.80 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
13.54%
Max deposit load:
96.02%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.20
Long Trades:
203 (70.73%)
Short Trades:
84 (29.27%)
Profit Factor:
1.36
Expected Payoff:
1.77 EUR
Average Profit:
11.12 EUR
Average Loss:
-12.23 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-289.38 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-289.38 EUR (14)
Monthly growth:
4.75%
Annual Forecast:
57.59%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
201.52 EUR
Maximal:
421.29 EUR (4.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.12% (421.29 EUR)
By Equity:
0.78% (77.77 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|244
|US30.cash
|23
|GBPJPY
|6
|US100.cash
|5
|BTCUSD
|3
|EURUSD
|3
|GER40.cash
|2
|US500.cash
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|642
|US30.cash
|-19
|GBPJPY
|-5
|US100.cash
|25
|BTCUSD
|-16
|EURUSD
|-1
|GER40.cash
|-81
|US500.cash
|33
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|53K
|US30.cash
|35K
|GBPJPY
|-374
|US100.cash
|-920
|BTCUSD
|-56K
|EURUSD
|-34
|GER40.cash
|261
|US500.cash
|674
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
