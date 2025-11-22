- Growth
Trades:
104
Profit Trades:
104 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
45.10 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 038.17 USD (99 987 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
104 (1 038.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 038.17 USD (104)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.51
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.82%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
25926.00
Long Trades:
104 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
918.73
Expected Payoff:
9.98 USD
Average Profit:
9.98 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
16.58%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.01 USD
Maximal:
0.04 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.04 USD)
By Equity:
7.37% (241.19 USD)
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FinexBisnisSolusi-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
