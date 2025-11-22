SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / From101V1
Foo Meng Shin

From101V1

Foo Meng Shin
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 7%
IG-LIVE
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 430
Profit Trades:
1 679 (69.09%)
Loss Trades:
751 (30.91%)
Best trade:
519.68 USD
Worst trade:
-134.08 USD
Gross Profit:
4 211.11 USD (153 785 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 024.51 USD (146 122 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (24.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 212.16 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
91.54%
Latest trade:
37 minutes ago
Trades per week:
287
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.98
Long Trades:
1 263 (51.98%)
Short Trades:
1 167 (48.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
0.49 USD
Average Profit:
2.51 USD
Average Loss:
-4.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-1 211.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 211.69 USD (23)
Monthly growth:
3.48%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 211.69 USD (7.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.82% (1 205.93 USD)
By Equity:
15.49% (3 687.13 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD.s 1107
EURUSD.s 817
AUDUSD.s 506
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD.s 542
EURUSD.s 386
AUDUSD.s 258
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD.s 4.3K
EURUSD.s 9K
AUDUSD.s -5.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +519.68 USD
Worst trade: -134 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 23
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 211.69 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "IG-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

first update later
No reviews
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.10 20:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 02:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 03:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 01:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 18:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 19:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 11:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 09:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 08:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 18:21
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.22 04:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.22 04:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
From101V1
30 USD per month
7%
0
0
USD
24K
USD
9
99%
2 430
69%
100%
1.39
0.49
USD
15%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.