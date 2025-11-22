SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / EA Godfather
Ariosvaldo Borges Patricio

EA Godfather

Ariosvaldo Borges Patricio
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 99%
Exness-Real26
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
887
Profit Trades:
764 (86.13%)
Loss Trades:
123 (13.87%)
Best trade:
59.52 USD
Worst trade:
-136.78 USD
Gross Profit:
2 422.54 USD (1 076 409 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 109.29 USD (549 044 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (254.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
254.64 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
51.45%
Max deposit load:
110.24%
Latest trade:
3 minutes ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.38
Long Trades:
399 (44.98%)
Short Trades:
488 (55.02%)
Profit Factor:
2.18
Expected Payoff:
1.48 USD
Average Profit:
3.17 USD
Average Loss:
-9.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-22.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-388.84 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
43.58%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.36 USD
Maximal:
388.84 USD (23.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.71% (388.84 USD)
By Equity:
93.94% (2 726.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 887
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.3K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 528K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +59.52 USD
Worst trade: -137 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +254.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22.68 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

MEXAtlantic-Real
8.00 × 1
FXChoice-Pro Live
11.40 × 5
Exness-Real26
13.41 × 1236
VantageInternational-Live 3
13.67 × 3
Exness-Real3
15.80 × 20
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Teste ea godfather
No reviews
2026.01.05 02:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 20:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 16:26
No swaps are charged
2025.12.29 16:26
No swaps are charged
2025.12.29 16:26
High current drawdown in 67% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 15:26
No swaps are charged
2025.12.29 15:26
No swaps are charged
2025.12.29 15:26
High current drawdown in 70% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 14:23
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 09:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 00:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.24 17:29
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 15:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 20:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 19:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 18:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 17:05
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EA Godfather
30 USD per month
99%
0
0
USD
3.7K
USD
7
90%
887
86%
51%
2.18
1.48
USD
94%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.