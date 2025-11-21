SignalsSections
Timofey Panteleev

Testing Silver A

Timofey Panteleev
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 26%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
76
Profit Trades:
47 (61.84%)
Loss Trades:
29 (38.16%)
Best trade:
3 462.14 RUB
Worst trade:
-2 740.00 RUB
Gross Profit:
25 954.64 RUB (22 441 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 560.63 RUB (13 626 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (5 547.87 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 547.87 RUB (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
59.97%
Max deposit load:
99.62%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.61
Long Trades:
32 (42.11%)
Short Trades:
44 (57.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
97.29 RUB
Average Profit:
552.23 RUB
Average Loss:
-640.02 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-4 218.72 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 218.72 RUB (5)
Monthly growth:
23.38%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
706.07 RUB
Maximal:
4 597.90 RUB (10.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.56% (4 597.90 RUB)
By Equity:
18.85% (5 452.21 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSDrfd 26
USDJPYrfd 25
XAUUSDrfd 12
NZDUSDrfd 5
EURUSDrfd 4
GBPUSDrfd 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSDrfd 31
USDJPYrfd -49
XAUUSDrfd 155
NZDUSDrfd -29
EURUSDrfd 3
GBPUSDrfd 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSDrfd 672
USDJPYrfd -3.7K
XAUUSDrfd 12K
NZDUSDrfd -760
EURUSDrfd 262
GBPUSDrfd 392
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 462.14 RUB
Worst trade: -2 740 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 547.87 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 218.72 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.21 09:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.21 08:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.21 08:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.21 08:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Testing Silver A
499 USD per month
26%
0
0
USD
27K
RUB
5
0%
76
61%
60%
1.39
97.29
RUB
19%
1:40
