Ming Bo

Diversification Trend

Ming Bo
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 25%
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
454
Profit Trades:
226 (49.77%)
Loss Trades:
228 (50.22%)
Best trade:
210.25 USD
Worst trade:
-63.78 USD
Gross Profit:
4 052.42 USD (297 626 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 917.33 USD (219 705 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (239.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
925.55 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
96.57%
Max deposit load:
11.67%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
58
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.38
Long Trades:
318 (70.04%)
Short Trades:
136 (29.96%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
2.50 USD
Average Profit:
17.93 USD
Average Loss:
-12.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-243.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-243.59 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
38.68%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
801.21 USD
Maximal:
819.94 USD (38.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.50% (818.50 USD)
By Equity:
3.86% (150.69 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 192
D30EUR 47
USDJPY 45
NASUSD 40
EURJPY 39
GBPJPY 35
SPXUSD 30
U30USD 24
XAGUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.4K
D30EUR -249
USDJPY 36
NASUSD -130
EURJPY 13
GBPJPY -5
SPXUSD 28
U30USD 24
XAGUSD -1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 87K
D30EUR -7.9K
USDJPY 1.1K
NASUSD -3.1K
EURJPY 425
GBPJPY 512
SPXUSD 4.9K
U30USD -4.9K
XAGUSD -8
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +210.25 USD
Worst trade: -64 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +239.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -243.59 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.03 × 36
Exness-MT5Real
5.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real31
9.25 × 40
FxPro-MT5
9.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real
10.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 4
18.79 × 52
No reviews
2025.12.22 07:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 32 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 06:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.19 16:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.25 09:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.24 08:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.21 08:51
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.21 08:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.21 08:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.