Trades:
66
Profit Trades:
41 (62.12%)
Loss Trades:
25 (37.88%)
Best trade:
19.38 USD
Worst trade:
-8.56 USD
Gross Profit:
195.88 USD (9 962 pips)
Gross Loss:
-67.43 USD (5 980 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (24.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35.27 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
70.52%
Max deposit load:
16.42%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
4.39
Long Trades:
33 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
33 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.90
Expected Payoff:
1.95 USD
Average Profit:
4.78 USD
Average Loss:
-2.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-29.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-29.26 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
12.07%
Algo trading:
56%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
29.26 USD (2.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.60% (29.26 USD)
By Equity:
15.37% (168.71 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|25
|NZDCAD
|19
|NZDUSD
|14
|USDCAD
|8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD
|51
|NZDCAD
|29
|NZDUSD
|36
|USDCAD
|13
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD
|638
|NZDCAD
|2.6K
|NZDUSD
|2.1K
|USDCAD
|-1.4K
Best trade: +19.38 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.26 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EightcapGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
This signal is powered by the ApexVol Grid EA for MetaTrader 5, a fully automated algorithm built on a volatility-filtered mean reversion grid system.
