TECHAURORA - FZCO

Aurora ApexVol

TECHAURORA - FZCO
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 13%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
66
Profit Trades:
41 (62.12%)
Loss Trades:
25 (37.88%)
Best trade:
19.38 USD
Worst trade:
-8.56 USD
Gross Profit:
195.88 USD (9 962 pips)
Gross Loss:
-67.43 USD (5 980 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (24.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35.27 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
70.52%
Max deposit load:
16.42%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
4.39
Long Trades:
33 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
33 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.90
Expected Payoff:
1.95 USD
Average Profit:
4.78 USD
Average Loss:
-2.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-29.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-29.26 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
12.07%
Algo trading:
56%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
29.26 USD (2.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.60% (29.26 USD)
By Equity:
15.37% (168.71 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD 25
NZDCAD 19
NZDUSD 14
USDCAD 8
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 51
NZDCAD 29
NZDUSD 36
USDCAD 13
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 638
NZDCAD 2.6K
NZDUSD 2.1K
USDCAD -1.4K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.38 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.26 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EightcapGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
2.00 × 3
This signal is powered by the ApexVol Grid EA for MetaTrader 5, a fully automated algorithm built on a volatility-filtered mean reversion grid system.

No reviews
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.21 07:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.21 07:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
