- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
410
Profit Trades:
358 (87.31%)
Loss Trades:
52 (12.68%)
Best trade:
27.31 USD
Worst trade:
-32.72 USD
Gross Profit:
694.10 USD (2 477 288 pips)
Gross Loss:
-225.94 USD (909 561 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (71.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
71.19 USD (38)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
62.97%
Max deposit load:
18.40%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.52
Long Trades:
188 (45.85%)
Short Trades:
222 (54.15%)
Profit Factor:
3.07
Expected Payoff:
1.14 USD
Average Profit:
1.94 USD
Average Loss:
-4.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-4.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-62.22 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
35.88%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
62.22 USD (4.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.62% (62.22 USD)
By Equity:
16.77% (176.12 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|233
|BTCUSD
|161
|USOIL
|13
|XAGUSD
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|333
|BTCUSD
|129
|USOIL
|3
|XAGUSD
|4
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|323K
|BTCUSD
|1.2M
|USOIL
|269
|XAGUSD
|81
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +27.31 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 38
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +71.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.10 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.75 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.51 × 88
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|36.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|46.09 × 139
Trading XAUUSD & BTCUSD
MODAL $1000
ENTRY LOT 0.01
TRADE FOR LIVING
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
55%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
5
0%
410
87%
63%
3.07
1.14
USD
USD
17%
1:100