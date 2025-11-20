SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / SiNN FX
Abdul Syawal Abubakar

SiNN FX

Abdul Syawal Abubakar
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 55%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
410
Profit Trades:
358 (87.31%)
Loss Trades:
52 (12.68%)
Best trade:
27.31 USD
Worst trade:
-32.72 USD
Gross Profit:
694.10 USD (2 477 288 pips)
Gross Loss:
-225.94 USD (909 561 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (71.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
71.19 USD (38)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
62.97%
Max deposit load:
18.40%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.52
Long Trades:
188 (45.85%)
Short Trades:
222 (54.15%)
Profit Factor:
3.07
Expected Payoff:
1.14 USD
Average Profit:
1.94 USD
Average Loss:
-4.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-4.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-62.22 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
35.88%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
62.22 USD (4.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.62% (62.22 USD)
By Equity:
16.77% (176.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 233
BTCUSD 161
USOIL 13
XAGUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 333
BTCUSD 129
USOIL 3
XAGUSD 4
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 323K
BTCUSD 1.2M
USOIL 269
XAGUSD 81
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +27.31 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 38
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +71.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.75 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.51 × 88
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
36.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
46.09 × 139
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Trading XAUUSD & BTCUSD

MODAL $1000

ENTRY LOT 0.01

TRADE FOR LIVING

No reviews
2025.12.19 15:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 12:26
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.17 04:39
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.17 04:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 06:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 05:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.14 23:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.14 18:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 16:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 12:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 06:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 03:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.22 12:30
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:100 - 1:200
2025.11.21 19:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 17:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 17:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.20 17:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SiNN FX
30 USD per month
55%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
5
0%
410
87%
63%
3.07
1.14
USD
17%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.