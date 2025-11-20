- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
53
Profit Trades:
19 (35.84%)
Loss Trades:
34 (64.15%)
Best trade:
124.20 USD
Worst trade:
-63.54 USD
Gross Profit:
1 044.51 USD (40 581 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 302.14 USD (55 684 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (179.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
237.22 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading activity:
68.34%
Max deposit load:
6.17%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.61
Long Trades:
32 (60.38%)
Short Trades:
21 (39.62%)
Profit Factor:
0.80
Expected Payoff:
-4.86 USD
Average Profit:
54.97 USD
Average Loss:
-38.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-308.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-308.59 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-0.56%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
422.45 USD
Maximal:
422.45 USD (14.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.08% (422.45 USD)
By Equity:
2.18% (61.54 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|48
|EURJPY
|2
|AUDJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-241
|EURJPY
|-1
|AUDJPY
|-13
|NZDJPY
|12
|CADJPY
|-14
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-14K
|EURJPY
|0
|AUDJPY
|-1K
|NZDJPY
|1K
|CADJPY
|-1K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +124.20 USD
Worst trade: -64 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +179.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -308.59 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BossaFX-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-MT4 FXTrade JP
|0.00 × 9
|
MBTrading-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real2
|0.00 × 4
|
TMS-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
AFX-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexPlace-Main Server 3
|0.00 × 3
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 7
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
FIBOGroup-REAL FIBO Group Holdings Ltd
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
FXPRIMUS-Live-3
|0.00 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-9%
0
0
USD
USD
2.7K
USD
USD
6
0%
53
35%
68%
0.80
-4.86
USD
USD
14%
1:50