Kai Ming Lee

XAUUSD_Only

Kai Ming Lee
0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 43%
LirunexLimited-Live-MT5
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
85
Profit Trades:
75 (88.23%)
Loss Trades:
10 (11.76%)
Best trade:
15.12 USD
Worst trade:
-91.32 USD
Gross Profit:
453.74 USD (33 895 pips)
Gross Loss:
-392.63 USD (27 354 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (228.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
228.32 USD (34)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
4.20%
Max deposit load:
53.95%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.44
Long Trades:
35 (41.18%)
Short Trades:
50 (58.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
0.72 USD
Average Profit:
6.05 USD
Average Loss:
-39.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-59.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-91.32 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-5.35%
Annual Forecast:
-64.88%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
84.17 USD
Maximal:
137.61 USD (43.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
61.83% (95.31 USD)
By Equity:
31.38% (57.15 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.std 85
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.std 61
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.std 6.5K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.12 USD
Worst trade: -91 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 34
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +228.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -59.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LirunexLimited-Live-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.24 15:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 19:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 17:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 16:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 13:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 11:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.01% of days out of 99 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 11:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 11:19
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
