- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
128
Profit Trades:
85 (66.40%)
Loss Trades:
43 (33.59%)
Best trade:
52.48 USD
Worst trade:
-16.64 USD
Gross Profit:
467.49 USD (7 975 pips)
Gross Loss:
-218.70 USD (5 171 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (29.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
100.13 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
44.77%
Max deposit load:
24.15%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.89
Long Trades:
90 (70.31%)
Short Trades:
38 (29.69%)
Profit Factor:
2.14
Expected Payoff:
1.94 USD
Average Profit:
5.50 USD
Average Loss:
-5.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-86.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-86.10 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
11.57%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
86.10 USD (5.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.21% (86.10 USD)
By Equity:
15.37% (243.56 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|128
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|249
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|2.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +52.48 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -86.10 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 38" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 15
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 7
|
EGlobal-Classic3
|0.05 × 96
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.37 × 168
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|0.44 × 9
|
XMGlobal-Real 38
|0.59 × 102
|
XMGlobal-Real 18
|0.61 × 430
|
XMGlobal-Real 9
|0.64 × 547
|
XMGlobal-Real 14
|0.65 × 364
|
XMGlobal-Real 8
|0.67 × 4321
|
XMGlobal-Real 43
|0.67 × 2260
