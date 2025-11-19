SignalsSections
Agus Setiawan

AgusSet1982

Agus Setiawan
0 reviews
57 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -64%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
370
Profit Trades:
163 (44.05%)
Loss Trades:
207 (55.95%)
Best trade:
22.79 USD
Worst trade:
-11.60 USD
Gross Profit:
632.15 USD (64 977 pips)
Gross Loss:
-704.80 USD (71 373 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (25.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
47.37 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
52.64%
Max deposit load:
9.81%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.44
Long Trades:
172 (46.49%)
Short Trades:
198 (53.51%)
Profit Factor:
0.90
Expected Payoff:
-0.20 USD
Average Profit:
3.88 USD
Average Loss:
-3.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-61.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-61.75 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-23.80%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
74.39 USD
Maximal:
163.71 USD (107.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
80.18% (150.71 USD)
By Equity:
14.73% (7.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD_MRG 209
GBPUSD_MRG 109
GBPJPY_MRG 22
EURUSD_MRG 19
AUDUSD_MRG 6
EURJPY_MRG 1
AUDJPY_MRG 1
USDCAD_MRG 1
CADJPY_MRG 1
NZDUSD_MRG 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_MRG -63
GBPUSD_MRG 0
GBPJPY_MRG 9
EURUSD_MRG -19
AUDUSD_MRG 5
EURJPY_MRG 4
AUDJPY_MRG -2
USDCAD_MRG -1
CADJPY_MRG -2
NZDUSD_MRG -3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_MRG -6.3K
GBPUSD_MRG 168
GBPJPY_MRG 1.6K
EURUSD_MRG -1.9K
AUDUSD_MRG 543
EURJPY_MRG 574
AUDJPY_MRG -313
USDCAD_MRG -140
CADJPY_MRG -289
NZDUSD_MRG -314
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +22.79 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -61.75 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.08 14:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 12:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.19 11:49
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
