- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
116
Profit Trades:
84 (72.41%)
Loss Trades:
32 (27.59%)
Best trade:
4 323.59 USD
Worst trade:
-3 447.20 USD
Gross Profit:
72 961.00 USD (21 315 pips)
Gross Loss:
-39 093.29 USD (9 548 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (12 443.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15 711.87 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
0.34%
Max deposit load:
96.04%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
6.33
Long Trades:
72 (62.07%)
Short Trades:
44 (37.93%)
Profit Factor:
1.87
Expected Payoff:
291.96 USD
Average Profit:
868.58 USD
Average Loss:
-1 221.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-3 224.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 210.89 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
13.01%
Annual Forecast:
157.82%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 968.10 USD
Maximal:
5 347.02 USD (4.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.09% (5 204.68 USD)
By Equity:
1.76% (2 400.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|116
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|34K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|12K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4 323.59 USD
Worst trade: -3 447 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +12 443.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 224.98 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.55 × 226
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|6.20 × 5
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
|
Weltrade-Real
|7.37 × 846
|
FBS-Real
|10.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
34%
0
0
USD
USD
134K
USD
USD
18
97%
116
72%
0%
1.86
291.96
USD
USD
5%
1:200