Edmund Patrick Simons

XAU BreakOut Orders Darwinex

Edmund Patrick Simons
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 34%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
116
Profit Trades:
84 (72.41%)
Loss Trades:
32 (27.59%)
Best trade:
4 323.59 USD
Worst trade:
-3 447.20 USD
Gross Profit:
72 961.00 USD (21 315 pips)
Gross Loss:
-39 093.29 USD (9 548 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (12 443.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15 711.87 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
0.34%
Max deposit load:
96.04%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
6.33
Long Trades:
72 (62.07%)
Short Trades:
44 (37.93%)
Profit Factor:
1.87
Expected Payoff:
291.96 USD
Average Profit:
868.58 USD
Average Loss:
-1 221.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-3 224.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 210.89 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
13.01%
Annual Forecast:
157.82%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 968.10 USD
Maximal:
5 347.02 USD (4.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.09% (5 204.68 USD)
By Equity:
1.76% (2 400.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 116
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 34K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 12K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 323.59 USD
Worst trade: -3 447 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +12 443.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 224.98 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.55 × 226
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
6.20 × 5
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
Weltrade-Real
7.37 × 846
FBS-Real
10.00 × 1
1 more...
No reviews
2025.11.21 06:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 02:39
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.3% of days out of 93 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
