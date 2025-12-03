SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Gold One Shot
Hong Phong Ta

Gold One Shot

Hong Phong Ta
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 44%
DBGMarkets-Live3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
17
Profit Trades:
16 (94.11%)
Loss Trades:
1 (5.88%)
Best trade:
30.12 USD
Worst trade:
-44.67 USD
Gross Profit:
273.48 USD (8 287 pips)
Gross Loss:
-44.67 USD (1 482 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (196.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
196.86 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.86
Trading activity:
1.65%
Max deposit load:
4.40%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
51 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.12
Long Trades:
14 (82.35%)
Short Trades:
3 (17.65%)
Profit Factor:
6.12
Expected Payoff:
13.46 USD
Average Profit:
17.09 USD
Average Loss:
-44.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-44.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-44.67 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
25.79%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
44.67 USD (7.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.57% (44.67 USD)
By Equity:
4.41% (26.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.E 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.E 229
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.E 6.8K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +30.12 USD
Worst trade: -45 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +196.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -44.67 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DBGMarkets-Live3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Update 24/12/2025

High-precision XAUUSD scalping signal focused on consistency and capital protection. Trades are executed with strict Stop Loss & Take Profit, no martingale, no grid, no risky recovery. Small lot sizes and disciplined entries deliver stable growth with low drawdown.

📊 Win rate: 94%
📉 Max drawdown: 7.49%
📈 Profit Factor: 6.12

No reviews
2025.12.24 04:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.24 04:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 03:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 16:05
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 10 days. This comprises 15.63% of days out of the 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 15:02
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 10 days. This comprises 15.63% of days out of the 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 03:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 14:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.18 09:35
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.18 09:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
