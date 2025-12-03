- Growth
Trades:
17
Profit Trades:
16 (94.11%)
Loss Trades:
1 (5.88%)
Best trade:
30.12 USD
Worst trade:
-44.67 USD
Gross Profit:
273.48 USD (8 287 pips)
Gross Loss:
-44.67 USD (1 482 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (196.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
196.86 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.86
Trading activity:
1.65%
Max deposit load:
4.40%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
51 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.12
Long Trades:
14 (82.35%)
Short Trades:
3 (17.65%)
Profit Factor:
6.12
Expected Payoff:
13.46 USD
Average Profit:
17.09 USD
Average Loss:
-44.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-44.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-44.67 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
25.79%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
44.67 USD (7.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.57% (44.67 USD)
By Equity:
4.41% (26.46 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.E
|17
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.E
|229
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.E
|6.8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DBGMarkets-Live3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Update 24/12/2025
High-precision XAUUSD scalping signal focused on consistency and capital protection. Trades are executed with strict Stop Loss & Take Profit, no martingale, no grid, no risky recovery. Small lot sizes and disciplined entries deliver stable growth with low drawdown.
📊 Win rate: 94%
📉 Max drawdown: 7.49%
📈 Profit Factor: 6.12
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
44%
0
0
USD
USD
742
USD
USD
10
100%
17
94%
2%
6.12
13.46
USD
USD
8%
1:500