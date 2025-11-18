SignalsSections
Rodrigo Silva

Evolution FX

Rodrigo Silva
0 reviews
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -30%
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
71
Profit Trades:
25 (35.21%)
Loss Trades:
46 (64.79%)
Best trade:
2 261.22 USD
Worst trade:
-39.23 USD
Gross Profit:
2 636.44 USD (40 013 pips)
Gross Loss:
-366.18 USD (25 621 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (39.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 263.72 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
51.38%
Max deposit load:
305.89%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
17.04
Long Trades:
39 (54.93%)
Short Trades:
32 (45.07%)
Profit Factor:
7.20
Expected Payoff:
31.98 USD
Average Profit:
105.46 USD
Average Loss:
-7.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-111.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-111.47 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-63.88%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
34.60 USD
Maximal:
133.21 USD (79.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
91.19% (90.57 USD)
By Equity:
48.36% (23.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NQ 67
XAUUSD 2
USDJPY 2
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NQ 31
XAUUSD 2.2K
USDJPY 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NQ 6.3K
XAUUSD 7.9K
USDJPY 189
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 261.22 USD
Worst trade: -39 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +39.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -111.47 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LiteFinance-MT5-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 13
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.91 × 119
Exness-MT5Real6
1.67 × 956
Exness-MT5Real7
2.10 × 575
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
3.04 × 154
Exness-MT5Real17
3.85 × 66
RoboForex-Pro
4.75 × 16
No reviews
2025.12.29 14:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.26 03:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 18:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 16:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 15:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 22:11
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.18 15:05
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.18 15:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 05:03
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.18 05:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 16:51
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.17 16:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 15:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 08:39
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.04 14:43
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.04 14:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 10:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 09:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 08:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 07:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Evolution FX
30 USD per month
-30%
0
0
USD
3.3K
USD
7
90%
71
35%
51%
7.19
31.98
USD
91%
1:500
Copy

