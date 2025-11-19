SignalsSections
Luis Fernando Campos Machado

C1GA Agressiva 4k

Luis Fernando Campos Machado
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 112%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 787
Profit Trades:
955 (53.44%)
Loss Trades:
832 (46.56%)
Best trade:
87.93 UST
Worst trade:
-52.83 UST
Gross Profit:
23 078.90 UST (852 402 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19 459.95 UST (695 184 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (614.31 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
614.31 UST (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
71.43%
Max deposit load:
10.52%
Latest trade:
5 minutes ago
Trades per week:
329
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.65
Long Trades:
1 513 (84.67%)
Short Trades:
274 (15.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
2.03 UST
Average Profit:
24.17 UST
Average Loss:
-23.39 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-325.13 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-483.79 UST (15)
Monthly growth:
34.56%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
52.14 UST
Maximal:
2 192.68 UST (31.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.37% (2 191.60 UST)
By Equity:
5.58% (346.77 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 1787
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 3.6K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 157K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +87.93 UST
Worst trade: -53 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +614.31 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -325.13 UST

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.16 09:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.16 06:18
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 09:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 03:46
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 11:14
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.01 11:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 10:14
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.01 10:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 09:14
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.01 09:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 15:29
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.28 15:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 08:07
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.28 08:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 05:56
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.28 05:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 12:11
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.25 12:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
