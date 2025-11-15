SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / BTC XAU GOLD BITCOIN VAnt5
Juan Antonio Rojo Pereira

BTC XAU GOLD BITCOIN VAnt5

Juan Antonio Rojo Pereira
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 114%
VantageInternational-Live 10
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
462
Profit Trades:
203 (43.93%)
Loss Trades:
259 (56.06%)
Best trade:
386.55 EUR
Worst trade:
-160.16 EUR
Gross Profit:
7 136.49 EUR (6 572 292 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 623.58 EUR (5 427 156 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (1 022.11 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 022.11 EUR (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
94.48%
Max deposit load:
1.58%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.30
Long Trades:
380 (82.25%)
Short Trades:
82 (17.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.54
Expected Payoff:
5.44 EUR
Average Profit:
35.16 EUR
Average Loss:
-17.85 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-104.73 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-357.52 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
0.52%
Annual Forecast:
6.35%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
246.76 EUR
Maximal:
583.88 EUR (14.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.35% (276.39 EUR)
By Equity:
3.51% (215.96 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 318
BTCUSD 96
NAS100 41
XAGUSD 7
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 670
BTCUSD 2.5K
NAS100 -65
XAGUSD -202
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 55K
BTCUSD 1.1M
NAS100 -49K
XAGUSD -2.6K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +386.55 EUR
Worst trade: -160 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 022.11 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -104.73 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.22 01:26
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.9% of days out of 102 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 05:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 10:03
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 04:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 11:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.15 21:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
