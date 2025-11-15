- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
462
Profit Trades:
203 (43.93%)
Loss Trades:
259 (56.06%)
Best trade:
386.55 EUR
Worst trade:
-160.16 EUR
Gross Profit:
7 136.49 EUR (6 572 292 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 623.58 EUR (5 427 156 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (1 022.11 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 022.11 EUR (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
94.48%
Max deposit load:
1.58%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.30
Long Trades:
380 (82.25%)
Short Trades:
82 (17.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.54
Expected Payoff:
5.44 EUR
Average Profit:
35.16 EUR
Average Loss:
-17.85 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-104.73 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-357.52 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
0.52%
Annual Forecast:
6.35%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
246.76 EUR
Maximal:
583.88 EUR (14.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.35% (276.39 EUR)
By Equity:
3.51% (215.96 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|318
|BTCUSD
|96
|NAS100
|41
|XAGUSD
|7
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|670
|BTCUSD
|2.5K
|NAS100
|-65
|XAGUSD
|-202
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|55K
|BTCUSD
|1.1M
|NAS100
|-49K
|XAGUSD
|-2.6K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +386.55 EUR
Worst trade: -160 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 022.11 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -104.73 EUR
