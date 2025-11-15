SignalsSections
Lai Weng Keong

LWK

Lai Weng Keong
0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -4%
XMGlobal-Real 44
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
45
Profit Trades:
19 (42.22%)
Loss Trades:
26 (57.78%)
Best trade:
7.84 USD
Worst trade:
-6.82 USD
Gross Profit:
86.04 USD (41 879 pips)
Gross Loss:
-95.13 USD (22 608 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (29.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29.88 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
8.65%
Max deposit load:
16.06%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.27
Long Trades:
33 (73.33%)
Short Trades:
12 (26.67%)
Profit Factor:
0.90
Expected Payoff:
-0.20 USD
Average Profit:
4.53 USD
Average Loss:
-3.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-13.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17.25 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-7.48%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
19.01 USD
Maximal:
33.37 USD (13.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.21% (33.37 USD)
By Equity:
2.29% (5.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US500Cash 7
GER40Cash 5
GOLDmicro 4
CADJPYmicro 4
FRA40Cash 3
SWI20Cash 3
EU50Cash 3
EURJPYmicro 3
NETH25Cash 2
HK50Cash 2
UK100Cash 2
USDJPYmicro 2
SPAIN35Cash 1
GBPJPYmicro 1
CHFJPYmicro 1
US100Cash 1
SILVERmicro 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US500Cash -16
GER40Cash 15
GOLDmicro -5
CADJPYmicro -4
FRA40Cash 3
SWI20Cash 15
EU50Cash 17
EURJPYmicro 5
NETH25Cash 5
HK50Cash -8
UK100Cash -6
USDJPYmicro -8
SPAIN35Cash -4
GBPJPYmicro -5
CHFJPYmicro -6
US100Cash -5
SILVERmicro -3
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US500Cash -2.1K
GER40Cash 13K
GOLDmicro -4.8K
CADJPYmicro 14
FRA40Cash 5.9K
SWI20Cash 7.6K
EU50Cash 5K
EURJPYmicro 228
NETH25Cash 278
HK50Cash -92
UK100Cash -3.1K
USDJPYmicro -176
SPAIN35Cash -17
GBPJPYmicro -191
CHFJPYmicro -74
US100Cash -1.7K
SILVERmicro -126
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7.84 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.58 USD

No reviews
2025.12.02 14:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 12:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 13:44
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.11.15 13:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.15 13:37
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
LWK
30 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
229
USD
6
100%
45
42%
9%
0.90
-0.20
USD
13%
1:500
