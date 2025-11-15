- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
8 (72.72%)
Loss Trades:
3 (27.27%)
Best trade:
4.41 USD
Worst trade:
-4.71 USD
Gross Profit:
20.82 USD (2 841 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7.40 USD (1 031 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (13.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13.49 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.49
Trading activity:
66.26%
Max deposit load:
3.57%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
2.76
Long Trades:
11 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.81
Expected Payoff:
1.22 USD
Average Profit:
2.60 USD
Average Loss:
-2.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-4.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.87 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
4.25%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4.87 USD (1.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.82% (4.87 USD)
By Equity:
3.85% (10.14 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|4
|EURNZD
|2
|AUDCAD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCAD
|-4
|EURNZD
|4
|AUDCAD
|3
|AUDUSD
|4
|AUDNZD
|2
|EURGBP
|3
|EURAUD
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCAD
|-531
|EURNZD
|666
|AUDCAD
|385
|AUDUSD
|451
|AUDNZD
|303
|EURGBP
|226
|EURAUD
|310
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AlphaTradex2-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.15 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.30 × 43
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.33 × 40
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.36 × 33
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.36 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.39 × 320
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.54 × 97
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.58 × 271
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.61 × 18
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.67 × 1038
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.76 × 70
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.83 × 102
|
Tickmill-Live04
|1.00 × 1226
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|1.00 × 6
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|1.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|1.00 × 2
No reviews
