The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AlphaTradex2-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live12 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live15 0.00 × 6 Pepperstone-Edge01 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live19 0.00 × 21 ICMarketsSC-Live06 0.00 × 2 ICMarkets-Live10 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live33 0.15 × 20 ICMarkets-Live05 0.20 × 5 ICMarkets-Live04 0.30 × 43 ICMarkets-Live03 0.33 × 40 ICMarkets-Live15 0.36 × 33 Tickmill-Live08 0.36 × 22 ICMarketsSC-Live09 0.39 × 320 FPMarkets-Live3 0.50 × 2 ICMarkets-Live18 0.54 × 97 Tickmill-Live05 0.58 × 271 ICMarkets-Live17 0.61 × 18 ICMarkets-Live07 0.67 × 1038 Tickmill-Live10 0.76 × 70 ICMarkets-Live14 0.83 × 102 Tickmill-Live04 1.00 × 1226 ICMarkets-Live16 1.00 × 6 VantageFXInternational-Live 2 1.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Demo01 1.00 × 2 40 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor