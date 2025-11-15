Signal: Goldman

Professional approach. Real results. No illusions.

Strategy

Deep technical analysis, strict risk management, and disciplined execution.

Every trade passes multi-layer verification.

Main priority: capital preservation first, growth second.

Current Results

• Average monthly return: ~20%

• Maximum historical drawdown: 21.9%

Risks have been significantly reduced compared to early stages.

Drawdown may increase during extreme market conditions, but it remains controlled by the system.

Suitable for followers who:

• Start with deposits from $100 (0.01 lot)

• Understand that trading is not gambling

• Prefer consistency over aggression

Why Goldman?

• No promises of +100% per week

• No hype, no illusions

• Only realistic, risk-aware growth

Goldman is a signal for those who choose discipline over chance.

⚠️ Risk Warning:

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

There are no guaranteed profits.