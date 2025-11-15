- Growth
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Signal: Goldman
Professional approach. Real results. No illusions.
Strategy
Deep technical analysis, strict risk management, and disciplined execution.
Every trade passes multi-layer verification.
Main priority: capital preservation first, growth second.
Current Results
• Average monthly return: ~20%
• Maximum historical drawdown: 21.9%
Risks have been significantly reduced compared to early stages.
Drawdown may increase during extreme market conditions, but it remains controlled by the system.
Suitable for followers who:
• Start with deposits from $100 (0.01 lot)
• Understand that trading is not gambling
• Prefer consistency over aggression
Why Goldman?
• No promises of +100% per week
• No hype, no illusions
• Only realistic, risk-aware growth
Goldman is a signal for those who choose discipline over chance.
⚠️ Risk Warning:
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
There are no guaranteed profits.
