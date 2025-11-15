SignalsSections
Yevhenii Levchenko

Goldman

Yevhenii Levchenko
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 65%
RoboForex-ECN
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
217
Profit Trades:
169 (77.88%)
Loss Trades:
48 (22.12%)
Best trade:
97.91 USD
Worst trade:
-175.69 USD
Gross Profit:
1 780.15 USD (88 019 pips)
Gross Loss:
-859.59 USD (15 966 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (106.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
328.01 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
33.65%
Max deposit load:
119.52%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
72
Avg holding time:
56 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.15
Long Trades:
136 (62.67%)
Short Trades:
81 (37.33%)
Profit Factor:
2.07
Expected Payoff:
4.24 USD
Average Profit:
10.53 USD
Average Loss:
-17.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-34.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-175.69 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
40.18%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12.34 USD
Maximal:
178.70 USD (10.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.33% (177.19 USD)
By Equity:
21.90% (353.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 217
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 921
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 72K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +97.91 USD
Worst trade: -176 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +106.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -34.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
Signal: Goldman

Professional approach. Real results. No illusions.

Strategy

Deep technical analysis, strict risk management, and disciplined execution.
Every trade passes multi-layer verification.
Main priority: capital preservation first, growth second.

Current Results

Average monthly return: ~20%
Maximum historical drawdown: 21.9%

Risks have been significantly reduced compared to early stages.
Drawdown may increase during extreme market conditions, but it remains controlled by the system.

Suitable for followers who:

• Start with deposits from $100 (0.01 lot)
• Understand that trading is not gambling
• Prefer consistency over aggression

Why Goldman?

• No promises of +100% per week
• No hype, no illusions
• Only realistic, risk-aware growth

Goldman is a signal for those who choose discipline over chance.

⚠️ Risk Warning:
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
There are no guaranteed profits.


No reviews
