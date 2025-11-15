- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|224
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD
|936
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD
|72K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "RoboForex-ECN" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|1.90 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.50 × 4
|
VantageFX-Live
|15.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|21.15 × 617
|
Exness-MT5Real
|21.33 × 33
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.15 × 833
Signal: Goldman
Professional approach. Real results. No illusions.
Strategy
Deep technical analysis, strict risk management, and disciplined execution.
Every trade passes multi-layer verification.
Main priority: capital preservation first, growth second.
Current Results
• Average monthly return: ~20%
• Maximum historical drawdown: 21.9%
Risks have been significantly reduced compared to early stages.
Drawdown may increase during extreme market conditions, but it remains controlled by the system.
Suitable for followers who:
• Start with deposits from $100 (0.01 lot)
• Understand that trading is not gambling
• Prefer consistency over aggression
Why Goldman?
• No promises of +100% per week
• No hype, no illusions
• Only realistic, risk-aware growth
Goldman is a signal for those who choose discipline over chance.
⚠️ Risk Warning:
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
There are no guaranteed profits.
