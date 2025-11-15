СигналыРазделы
Goldman

Yevhenii Levchenko
0 отзывов
Надежность
6 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 66%
RoboForex-ECN
1:50
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
224
Прибыльных трейдов:
173 (77.23%)
Убыточных трейдов:
51 (22.77%)
Лучший трейд:
97.91 USD
Худший трейд:
-175.69 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 830.08 USD (89 978 pips)
Общий убыток:
-893.68 USD (18 208 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
17 (106.28 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
328.01 USD (11)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.19
Торговая активность:
33.65%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
119.52%
Последний трейд:
15 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
72
Ср. время удержания:
56 минут
Фактор восстановления:
5.24
Длинных трейдов:
143 (63.84%)
Коротких трейдов:
81 (36.16%)
Профит фактор:
2.05
Мат. ожидание:
4.18 USD
Средняя прибыль:
10.58 USD
Средний убыток:
-17.52 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-34.30 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-175.69 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
38.62%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
12.34 USD
Максимальная:
178.70 USD (10.43%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
10.33% (177.19 USD)
По эквити:
21.90% (353.70 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 224
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 936
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 72K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +97.91 USD
Худший трейд: -176 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 11
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +106.28 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -34.30 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "RoboForex-ECN" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
Signal: Goldman

Professional approach. Real results. No illusions.

Strategy

Deep technical analysis, strict risk management, and disciplined execution.
Every trade passes multi-layer verification.
Main priority: capital preservation first, growth second.

Current Results

Average monthly return: ~20%
Maximum historical drawdown: 21.9%

Risks have been significantly reduced compared to early stages.
Drawdown may increase during extreme market conditions, but it remains controlled by the system.

Suitable for followers who:

• Start with deposits from $100 (0.01 lot)
• Understand that trading is not gambling
• Prefer consistency over aggression

Why Goldman?

• No promises of +100% per week
• No hype, no illusions
• Only realistic, risk-aware growth

Goldman is a signal for those who choose discipline over chance.

⚠️ Risk Warning:
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
There are no guaranteed profits.


2025.12.16 20:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 17:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 13:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 17:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 15:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 04:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.30 13:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.18 15:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.18 15:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 17:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.17 16:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.17 13:09
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 07:49
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.17 07:49
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.17 06:49
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.17 06:49
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.15 08:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.15 08:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.15 08:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Goldman
30 USD в месяц
66%
0
0
USD
2.4K
USD
6
0%
224
77%
34%
2.04
4.18
USD
22%
1:50
Копировать

