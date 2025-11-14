- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
159
Profit Trades:
79 (49.68%)
Loss Trades:
80 (50.31%)
Best trade:
804.60 USD
Worst trade:
-404.00 USD
Gross Profit:
19 243.32 USD (250 874 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19 765.31 USD (249 979 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (4 296.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 296.12 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
89.41%
Max deposit load:
67.67%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.10
Long Trades:
117 (73.58%)
Short Trades:
42 (26.42%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-3.28 USD
Average Profit:
243.59 USD
Average Loss:
-247.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-2 722.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 722.75 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-33.02%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 780.88 USD
Maximal:
5 389.09 USD (81.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
83.09% (5 389.09 USD)
By Equity:
28.45% (858.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|143
|EURJPY
|3
|CHFJPY
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|EURNZD
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-583
|EURJPY
|-317
|CHFJPY
|459
|AUDJPY
|-43
|CADJPY
|-324
|NZDJPY
|585
|EURNZD
|-112
|USDJPY
|-332
|GBPJPY
|171
|AUDCAD
|-26
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-825
|EURJPY
|-1K
|CHFJPY
|2.3K
|AUDJPY
|-70
|CADJPY
|-891
|NZDJPY
|1.9K
|EURNZD
|-779
|USDJPY
|-1K
|GBPJPY
|1.4K
|AUDCAD
|-146
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +804.60 USD
Worst trade: -404 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 296.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 722.75 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 3
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
God Bless
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-13%
0
0
USD
USD
4.3K
USD
USD
9
0%
159
49%
89%
0.97
-3.28
USD
USD
83%
1:50