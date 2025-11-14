SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Havtacha
Nicholas Danil

Havtacha

Nicholas Danil
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -13%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
159
Profit Trades:
79 (49.68%)
Loss Trades:
80 (50.31%)
Best trade:
804.60 USD
Worst trade:
-404.00 USD
Gross Profit:
19 243.32 USD (250 874 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19 765.31 USD (249 979 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (4 296.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 296.12 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
89.41%
Max deposit load:
67.67%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.10
Long Trades:
117 (73.58%)
Short Trades:
42 (26.42%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-3.28 USD
Average Profit:
243.59 USD
Average Loss:
-247.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-2 722.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 722.75 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-33.02%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 780.88 USD
Maximal:
5 389.09 USD (81.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
83.09% (5 389.09 USD)
By Equity:
28.45% (858.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 143
EURJPY 3
CHFJPY 2
AUDJPY 2
CADJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
EURNZD 2
USDJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
AUDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -583
EURJPY -317
CHFJPY 459
AUDJPY -43
CADJPY -324
NZDJPY 585
EURNZD -112
USDJPY -332
GBPJPY 171
AUDCAD -26
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -825
EURJPY -1K
CHFJPY 2.3K
AUDJPY -70
CADJPY -891
NZDJPY 1.9K
EURNZD -779
USDJPY -1K
GBPJPY 1.4K
AUDCAD -146
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +804.60 USD
Worst trade: -404 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 296.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 722.75 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 3
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
283 more...
God Bless
No reviews
2025.12.29 16:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.29 14:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.75% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 19:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.26 00:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.85% of days out of 54 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 17:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 03:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 17:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 04:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 11:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 15:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 14:51
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.20 03:39
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.20 03:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 14:22
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.14 14:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 13:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Havtacha
30 USD per month
-13%
0
0
USD
4.3K
USD
9
0%
159
49%
89%
0.97
-3.28
USD
83%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.