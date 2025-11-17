- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 458
Profit Trades:
845 (57.95%)
Loss Trades:
613 (42.04%)
Best trade:
1 431.44 USD
Worst trade:
-583.07 USD
Gross Profit:
159 050.08 USD (26 820 106 pips)
Gross Loss:
-110 338.53 USD (15 799 575 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (2 780.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 799.70 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
80.21%
Max deposit load:
5.24%
Latest trade:
4 minutes ago
Trades per week:
90
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
10.01
Long Trades:
709 (48.63%)
Short Trades:
749 (51.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.44
Expected Payoff:
33.41 USD
Average Profit:
188.22 USD
Average Loss:
-180.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-2 926.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 926.29 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
33.88%
Annual Forecast:
411.09%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
888.96 USD
Maximal:
4 865.76 USD (16.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.72% (4 865.76 USD)
By Equity:
1.34% (752.37 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCJPY
|599
|XAGBTC
|549
|USDJPY
|310
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCJPY
|35K
|XAGBTC
|16K
|USDJPY
|-2.5K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCJPY
|11M
|XAGBTC
|33K
|USDJPY
|-1.6K
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 431.44 USD
Worst trade: -583 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 780.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 926.29 USD
