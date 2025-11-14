SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / THPX AI 2I
Marios Skyrianidis

THPX AI 2I

Marios Skyrianidis
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 102%
NCESC-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 396
Profit Trades:
714 (51.14%)
Loss Trades:
682 (48.85%)
Best trade:
1 446.65 USD
Worst trade:
-1 093.33 USD
Gross Profit:
109 099.36 USD (26 818 643 pips)
Gross Loss:
-95 835.41 USD (15 821 574 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (1 885.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 063.18 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
85.52%
Max deposit load:
8.86%
Latest trade:
4 minutes ago
Trades per week:
71
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.78
Long Trades:
688 (49.28%)
Short Trades:
708 (50.72%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
9.50 USD
Average Profit:
152.80 USD
Average Loss:
-140.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-1 798.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 798.25 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
14.18%
Annual Forecast:
172.10%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 763.73 USD
Maximal:
4 764.89 USD (24.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.00% (4 764.89 USD)
By Equity:
4.13% (1 118.13 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCJPY 599
WTIBTC 487
USDJPY 310
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCJPY 22K
WTIBTC -6K
USDJPY -2.4K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCJPY 11M
WTIBTC -19K
USDJPY -1.6K
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 446.65 USD
Worst trade: -1 093 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 885.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 798.25 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NCESC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

NCESC-Live
5.83 × 280
No reviews
2025.12.19 03:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.19 01:14
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.39% of days out of 114 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 01:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 12:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.25 10:11
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.44% of days out of 90 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.25 02:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.25 01:41
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.44% of days out of 90 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 03:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.17 14:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 13:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.16 22:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.16 14:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.16 04:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.16 01:07
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.15 00:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 23:49
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.75% of days out of 80 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 15:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 14:22
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.8% of days out of 79 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
