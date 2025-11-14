SignalsSections
Yang Zi Yi

GOLD MD

Yang Zi Yi
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 36%
BlackwellGlobal2-Live3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
622
Profit Trades:
418 (67.20%)
Loss Trades:
204 (32.80%)
Best trade:
2 036.51 USD
Worst trade:
-256.30 USD
Gross Profit:
24 430.71 USD (584 533 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 713.00 USD (753 243 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (173.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 830.60 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
71.08%
Max deposit load:
4.19%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
88
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.51
Long Trades:
187 (30.06%)
Short Trades:
435 (69.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.78
Expected Payoff:
17.23 USD
Average Profit:
58.45 USD
Average Loss:
-67.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-4 263.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 263.50 USD (24)
Monthly growth:
4.81%
Annual Forecast:
58.35%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 310.92 USD
Maximal:
4 263.50 USD (13.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.34% (4 263.50 USD)
By Equity:
23.38% (9 521.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD. 622
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD. 11K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD. -169K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 036.51 USD
Worst trade: -256 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 24
Maximal consecutive profit: +173.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 263.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackwellGlobal2-Live3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.11.29 00:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 03:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
