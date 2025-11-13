- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
54
Profit Trades:
50 (92.59%)
Loss Trades:
4 (7.41%)
Best trade:
2.72 USD
Worst trade:
-0.49 USD
Gross Profit:
26.77 USD (2 595 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.80 USD (43 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (14.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14.84 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.75
Trading activity:
2.34%
Max deposit load:
21.32%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
33 minutes
Recovery Factor:
53.00
Long Trades:
54 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
33.46
Expected Payoff:
0.48 USD
Average Profit:
0.54 USD
Average Loss:
-0.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.49 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
13.76%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.49 USD (1.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.74% (0.49 USD)
By Equity:
3.15% (3.33 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCHF
|27
|NZDCHF
|16
|XAUUSD
|9
|GBPCHF
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCHF
|9
|NZDCHF
|5
|XAUUSD
|11
|GBPCHF
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCHF
|783
|NZDCHF
|382
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|GBPCHF
|61
|NZDUSD
|55
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.72 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.49 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 12
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForexEU-ECN
|0.00 × 4
|
FTT-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 1
|
GerchikCo-Gerchik and Co Ltd.
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 25
|
Pepperstone-Edge06
|0.00 × 3
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 12
|
MTCOOK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US03-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.00 × 12
|
InfinoxCapital-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 6
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FirstFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
LandFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real02
|0.00 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
55 USD per month
61%
0
0
USD
USD
108
USD
USD
6
0%
54
92%
2%
33.46
0.48
USD
USD
3%
1:500