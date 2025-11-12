SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Ronin Low risk
Yahia Mohamed Hassan Mohamed

Ronin Low risk

Yahia Mohamed Hassan Mohamed
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 249 USD per month
growth since 2025 5%
FTMO-Server
1:30
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
203
Profit Trades:
94 (46.30%)
Loss Trades:
109 (53.69%)
Best trade:
268.94 USD
Worst trade:
-119.34 USD
Gross Profit:
6 511.10 USD (120 128 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 052.26 USD (150 369 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (191.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
370.08 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
48.35%
Max deposit load:
28.61%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.62
Long Trades:
111 (54.68%)
Short Trades:
92 (45.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
2.26 USD
Average Profit:
69.27 USD
Average Loss:
-55.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-401.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-401.49 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-1.98%
Annual Forecast:
-24.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
740.31 USD
Maximal:
740.31 USD (7.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.40% (740.31 USD)
By Equity:
1.07% (113.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 102
XAUUSD 101
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 1.2K
XAUUSD -742
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 6.4K
XAUUSD -37K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +268.94 USD
Worst trade: -119 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +191.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -401.49 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

The purpose of this live signal is to show the performance of Ronin EA on real market conditions on my FTMO funded account.
No reviews
2025.11.12 13:21
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2% of days out of 100 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Ronin Low risk
249 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
21
100%
203
46%
48%
1.07
2.26
USD
7%
1:30
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.