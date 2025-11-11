- Growth
Trades:
3 826
Profit Trades:
3 365 (87.95%)
Loss Trades:
461 (12.05%)
Best trade:
14 653.30 USD
Worst trade:
-7 047.40 USD
Gross Profit:
181 056.58 USD (1 280 180 pips)
Gross Loss:
-108 914.79 USD (1 294 146 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
117 (1 413.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23 440.24 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
95.88%
Max deposit load:
14.88%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
147
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.45
Long Trades:
2 274 (59.44%)
Short Trades:
1 552 (40.56%)
Profit Factor:
1.66
Expected Payoff:
18.86 USD
Average Profit:
53.81 USD
Average Loss:
-236.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-913.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10 456.38 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.60%
Annual Forecast:
31.55%
Algo trading:
67%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
72.21 USD
Maximal:
20 922.19 USD (12.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.85% (20 901.36 USD)
By Equity:
2.80% (4 773.53 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3183
|EURUSD
|617
|XAGUSD
|21
|EURCAD
|2
|CHFJPY
|2
|NVDA
|1
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|69K
|EURUSD
|202
|XAGUSD
|3.2K
|EURCAD
|0
|CHFJPY
|0
|NVDA
|-141
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-17K
|EURUSD
|3.2K
|XAGUSD
|1.3K
|EURCAD
|3
|CHFJPY
|13
|NVDA
|-1.4K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.21 × 14
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.40 × 1562
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.75 × 330
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 2
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.33 × 3
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.56 × 36
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.60 × 10
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.51 × 232
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|3.80 × 5
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|4.00 × 4
|
Binary.com-Server
|4.33 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|4.40 × 611
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|4.50 × 2
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|4.67 × 12
