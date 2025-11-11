SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Mathbot Conservative dwx
Vitalie Schimbator

Mathbot Conservative dwx

Vitalie Schimbator
0 reviews
Reliability
86 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 47 USD per month
growth since 2024 72%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 826
Profit Trades:
3 365 (87.95%)
Loss Trades:
461 (12.05%)
Best trade:
14 653.30 USD
Worst trade:
-7 047.40 USD
Gross Profit:
181 056.58 USD (1 280 180 pips)
Gross Loss:
-108 914.79 USD (1 294 146 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
117 (1 413.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23 440.24 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
95.88%
Max deposit load:
14.88%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
147
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.45
Long Trades:
2 274 (59.44%)
Short Trades:
1 552 (40.56%)
Profit Factor:
1.66
Expected Payoff:
18.86 USD
Average Profit:
53.81 USD
Average Loss:
-236.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-913.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10 456.38 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.60%
Annual Forecast:
31.55%
Algo trading:
67%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
72.21 USD
Maximal:
20 922.19 USD (12.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.85% (20 901.36 USD)
By Equity:
2.80% (4 773.53 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3183
EURUSD 617
XAGUSD 21
EURCAD 2
CHFJPY 2
NVDA 1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 69K
EURUSD 202
XAGUSD 3.2K
EURCAD 0
CHFJPY 0
NVDA -141
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -17K
EURUSD 3.2K
XAGUSD 1.3K
EURCAD 3
CHFJPY 13
NVDA -1.4K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +14 653.30 USD
Worst trade: -7 047 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 413.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -913.37 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.21 × 14
Darwinex-Live
0.40 × 1562
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.75 × 330
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 2
FXOpen-MT5
1.33 × 3
TickmillUK-Live
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.56 × 36
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.60 × 10
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.51 × 232
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.80 × 5
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
4.00 × 4
Binary.com-Server
4.33 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
4.40 × 611
Ava-Real 1-MT5
4.50 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.67 × 12
15 more...
Algo Mathbot on darwinex
No reviews
2025.11.11 11:30
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 1.63% of days out of 552 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 11:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.