The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real 0.00 × 3 FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro 0.00 × 1 AdmiralsGroup-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsEU-MT5 0.00 × 1 OneRoyal-Server 0.00 × 2 RoboForex-ECN 0.15 × 33 VTMarkets-Live 0.21 × 14 Darwinex-Live 0.40 × 1562 PrimeCodex-MT5 0.75 × 330 Exness-MT5Real3 0.85 × 167 SMCapitalMarkets-Live2 1.00 × 2 FXOpen-MT5 1.33 × 3 TickmillUK-Live 1.33 × 3 ICMarketsSC-MT5 1.56 × 36 GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES 2.00 × 2 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 2.60 × 10 BlackBullMarkets-Live 3.00 × 1 AdmiralMarkets-Live 3.51 × 232 XMGlobal-MT5 2 3.80 × 5 HFMarketsGlobal-Live1 4.00 × 4 Binary.com-Server 4.33 × 3 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 4.40 × 611 Ava-Real 1-MT5 4.50 × 2 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 4.67 × 12 15 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor