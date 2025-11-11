- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
2 998
Profit Trade:
2 570 (85.72%)
Loss Trade:
428 (14.28%)
Best Trade:
14 653.30 USD
Worst Trade:
-7 047.40 USD
Profitto lordo:
166 663.92 USD (1 035 580 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-101 725.13 USD (1 105 462 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
91 (254.66 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
23 440.24 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.37%
Ultimo trade:
3 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
97
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.10
Long Trade:
1 850 (61.71%)
Short Trade:
1 148 (38.29%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.64
Profitto previsto:
21.66 USD
Profitto medio:
64.85 USD
Perdita media:
-237.68 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-913.37 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-10 456.38 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
15.86%
Previsione annuale:
192.50%
Algo trading:
59%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
72.21 USD
Massimale:
20 922.19 USD (12.86%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
12.85% (20 901.36 USD)
Per equità:
0.05% (82.96 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2355
|EURUSD
|617
|XAGUSD
|21
|EURCAD
|2
|CHFJPY
|2
|NVDA
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|62K
|EURUSD
|202
|XAGUSD
|3.2K
|EURCAD
|0
|CHFJPY
|0
|NVDA
|-141
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-73K
|EURUSD
|3.2K
|XAGUSD
|1.3K
|EURCAD
|3
|CHFJPY
|13
|NVDA
|-1.4K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +14 653.30 USD
Worst Trade: -7 047 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +254.66 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -913.37 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.21 × 14
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.40 × 1562
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.75 × 330
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 2
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.33 × 3
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.56 × 36
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.51 × 232
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|3.80 × 5
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.00 × 6
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|4.00 × 4
|
Binary.com-Server
|4.33 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|4.40 × 611
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|4.50 × 2
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|4.67 × 12
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.71 × 116
13 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Algo Mathbot on darwinex
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
970USD al mese
65%
0
0
USD
USD
165K
USD
USD
79
59%
2 998
85%
100%
1.63
21.66
USD
USD
13%
1:200