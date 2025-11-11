SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Mathbot Conservative dwx
Vitalie Schimbator

Mathbot Conservative dwx

Vitalie Schimbator
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
79 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 970 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 65%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 998
Profit Trade:
2 570 (85.72%)
Loss Trade:
428 (14.28%)
Best Trade:
14 653.30 USD
Worst Trade:
-7 047.40 USD
Profitto lordo:
166 663.92 USD (1 035 580 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-101 725.13 USD (1 105 462 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
91 (254.66 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
23 440.24 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.37%
Ultimo trade:
3 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
97
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.10
Long Trade:
1 850 (61.71%)
Short Trade:
1 148 (38.29%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.64
Profitto previsto:
21.66 USD
Profitto medio:
64.85 USD
Perdita media:
-237.68 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-913.37 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-10 456.38 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
15.86%
Previsione annuale:
192.50%
Algo trading:
59%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
72.21 USD
Massimale:
20 922.19 USD (12.86%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
12.85% (20 901.36 USD)
Per equità:
0.05% (82.96 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2355
EURUSD 617
XAGUSD 21
EURCAD 2
CHFJPY 2
NVDA 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 62K
EURUSD 202
XAGUSD 3.2K
EURCAD 0
CHFJPY 0
NVDA -141
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -73K
EURUSD 3.2K
XAGUSD 1.3K
EURCAD 3
CHFJPY 13
NVDA -1.4K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +14 653.30 USD
Worst Trade: -7 047 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +254.66 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -913.37 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.21 × 14
Darwinex-Live
0.40 × 1562
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.75 × 330
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 2
TickmillUK-Live
1.33 × 3
FXOpen-MT5
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.56 × 36
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.51 × 232
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.80 × 5
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.00 × 6
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
4.00 × 4
Binary.com-Server
4.33 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
4.40 × 611
Ava-Real 1-MT5
4.50 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.67 × 12
Swissquote-Server
4.71 × 116
13 più
Algo Mathbot on darwinex
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.11 11:30
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 1.63% of days out of 552 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 11:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.