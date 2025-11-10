SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / ONE 2k road 30k
Ferran Lopez Navarro

ONE 2k road 30k

Ferran Lopez Navarro
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 80%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
584
Profit Trades:
496 (84.93%)
Loss Trades:
88 (15.07%)
Best trade:
260.19 EUR
Worst trade:
-610.66 EUR
Gross Profit:
10 509.84 EUR (158 456 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 762.57 EUR (47 909 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (327.92 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
442.33 EUR (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
43.63%
Max deposit load:
9.90%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
58
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
6.56
Long Trades:
418 (71.58%)
Short Trades:
166 (28.42%)
Profit Factor:
2.21
Expected Payoff:
9.84 EUR
Average Profit:
21.19 EUR
Average Loss:
-54.12 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-873.04 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-873.04 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
28.96%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.20 EUR
Maximal:
875.51 EUR (12.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.22% (875.09 EUR)
By Equity:
8.00% (609.01 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 529
AUDCAD 38
GBPUSD 17
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6.3K
AUDCAD 284
GBPUSD 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 107K
AUDCAD 3.5K
GBPUSD 323
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +260.19 EUR
Worst trade: -611 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +327.92 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -873.04 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.35 × 37
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 225
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.72 × 5597
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
Exness-MT5Real8
0.85 × 899
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.90 × 5526
LiteFinance-MT5
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
Exness-MT5Real12
1.01 × 164
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
1.06 × 119
Exness-MT5Real9
1.34 × 101
136 more...
No reviews
2025.12.23 01:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 17:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 12:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 19:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 16:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 07:50
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.09 07:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 02:49
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.03 02:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 14:12
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.02 14:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 22:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.11 07:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.11 00:01
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.10 20:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.10 19:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 19:43
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ONE 2k road 30k
1000 USD per month
80%
0
0
USD
15K
EUR
7
86%
584
84%
44%
2.20
9.84
EUR
9%
1:500
Copy

