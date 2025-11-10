- Growth
Trades:
584
Profit Trades:
496 (84.93%)
Loss Trades:
88 (15.07%)
Best trade:
260.19 EUR
Worst trade:
-610.66 EUR
Gross Profit:
10 509.84 EUR (158 456 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 762.57 EUR (47 909 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (327.92 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
442.33 EUR (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
43.63%
Max deposit load:
9.90%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
58
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
6.56
Long Trades:
418 (71.58%)
Short Trades:
166 (28.42%)
Profit Factor:
2.21
Expected Payoff:
9.84 EUR
Average Profit:
21.19 EUR
Average Loss:
-54.12 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-873.04 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-873.04 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
28.96%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.20 EUR
Maximal:
875.51 EUR (12.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.22% (875.09 EUR)
By Equity:
8.00% (609.01 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|529
|AUDCAD
|38
|GBPUSD
|17
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|6.3K
|AUDCAD
|284
|GBPUSD
|2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|107K
|AUDCAD
|3.5K
|GBPUSD
|323
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Best trade: +260.19 EUR
Worst trade: -611 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +327.92 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -873.04 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 6
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.35 × 37
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.68 × 225
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.72 × 5597
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.85 × 899
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.90 × 5526
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.00 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.01 × 164
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|1.06 × 119
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.34 × 101
No reviews
