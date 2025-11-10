SignalsSections
Zhong Hui Chen

CrossWave

Zhong Hui Chen
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 11%
DooTechnology-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
538
Profit Trades:
345 (64.12%)
Loss Trades:
193 (35.87%)
Best trade:
126.34 USD
Worst trade:
-88.34 USD
Gross Profit:
2 386.08 USD (61 576 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 310.38 USD (42 065 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (127.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
150.03 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
95.48%
Max deposit load:
6.15%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
83
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2.99
Long Trades:
245 (45.54%)
Short Trades:
293 (54.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.82
Expected Payoff:
2.00 USD
Average Profit:
6.92 USD
Average Loss:
-6.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-76.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-294.86 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
3.16%
Algo trading:
10%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
19.48 USD
Maximal:
359.65 USD (3.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.20% (359.65 USD)
By Equity:
17.79% (1 965.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURAUD.s 158
EURCAD.s 100
EURUSD.s 88
AUDCHF.s 70
EURGBP.s 47
AUDCAD.s 45
CADCHF.s 30
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURAUD.s 452
EURCAD.s 113
EURUSD.s 187
AUDCHF.s 45
EURGBP.s 106
AUDCAD.s 121
CADCHF.s 50
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURAUD.s 7.7K
EURCAD.s -65
EURUSD.s 5K
AUDCHF.s 1.3K
EURGBP.s 2.3K
AUDCAD.s 2.5K
CADCHF.s 737
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +126.34 USD
Worst trade: -88 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +127.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -76.31 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DooTechnology-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

nothing~
No reviews
2025.11.10 16:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
