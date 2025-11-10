- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
538
Profit Trades:
345 (64.12%)
Loss Trades:
193 (35.87%)
Best trade:
126.34 USD
Worst trade:
-88.34 USD
Gross Profit:
2 386.08 USD (61 576 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 310.38 USD (42 065 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (127.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
150.03 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
95.48%
Max deposit load:
6.15%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
83
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2.99
Long Trades:
245 (45.54%)
Short Trades:
293 (54.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.82
Expected Payoff:
2.00 USD
Average Profit:
6.92 USD
Average Loss:
-6.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-76.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-294.86 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
3.16%
Algo trading:
10%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
19.48 USD
Maximal:
359.65 USD (3.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.20% (359.65 USD)
By Equity:
17.79% (1 965.12 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURAUD.s
|158
|EURCAD.s
|100
|EURUSD.s
|88
|AUDCHF.s
|70
|EURGBP.s
|47
|AUDCAD.s
|45
|CADCHF.s
|30
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURAUD.s
|452
|EURCAD.s
|113
|EURUSD.s
|187
|AUDCHF.s
|45
|EURGBP.s
|106
|AUDCAD.s
|121
|CADCHF.s
|50
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURAUD.s
|7.7K
|EURCAD.s
|-65
|EURUSD.s
|5K
|AUDCHF.s
|1.3K
|EURGBP.s
|2.3K
|AUDCAD.s
|2.5K
|CADCHF.s
|737
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +126.34 USD
Worst trade: -88 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +127.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -76.31 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DooTechnology-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
nothing~
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
11%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
8
10%
538
64%
95%
1.82
2.00
USD
USD
18%
1:500