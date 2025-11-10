- Growth
Trades:
37
Profit Trades:
19 (51.35%)
Loss Trades:
18 (48.65%)
Best trade:
50.21 USD
Worst trade:
-51.92 USD
Gross Profit:
345.53 USD (34 855 pips)
Gross Loss:
-413.85 USD (41 078 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (95.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
95.26 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
28.21%
Max deposit load:
4.47%
Latest trade:
21 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.41
Long Trades:
18 (48.65%)
Short Trades:
19 (51.35%)
Profit Factor:
0.83
Expected Payoff:
-1.85 USD
Average Profit:
18.19 USD
Average Loss:
-22.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-131.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-131.94 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-26.04%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
68.32 USD
Maximal:
165.38 USD (31.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.38% (165.38 USD)
By Equity:
13.27% (67.40 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|37
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-68
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-6.2K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +50.21 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +95.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -131.94 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.87 × 415
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|1.79 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.00 × 1
|
Axi-US02-Live
|2.18 × 22
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|2.64 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|2.76 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|4.19 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|4.19 × 111
|
Exness-Real24
|4.62 × 215
|
Axi-US09-Live
|5.09 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|5.21 × 237
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|6.82 × 22
|
Ava-Real 3
|6.83 × 12
|
Exness-Real
|7.19 × 16
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|7.63 × 598
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|8.13 × 23
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|8.40 × 5
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|9.17 × 6
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
|10.71 × 21
|
Hankotrade-Live
|12.75 × 73
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|14.36 × 111
|
Alpari-Nano
|14.79 × 643
suport:
https://t.me/+h7QC1XTpTH82YTlh
