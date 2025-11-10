SignalsSections
Salomao Hack

AMANHECER DOURADO

Salomao Hack
0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -16%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
37
Profit Trades:
19 (51.35%)
Loss Trades:
18 (48.65%)
Best trade:
50.21 USD
Worst trade:
-51.92 USD
Gross Profit:
345.53 USD (34 855 pips)
Gross Loss:
-413.85 USD (41 078 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (95.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
95.26 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
28.21%
Max deposit load:
4.47%
Latest trade:
21 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.41
Long Trades:
18 (48.65%)
Short Trades:
19 (51.35%)
Profit Factor:
0.83
Expected Payoff:
-1.85 USD
Average Profit:
18.19 USD
Average Loss:
-22.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-131.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-131.94 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-26.04%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
68.32 USD
Maximal:
165.38 USD (31.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.38% (165.38 USD)
By Equity:
13.27% (67.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 37
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -68
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -6.2K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +50.21 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +95.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -131.94 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.87 × 415
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1.79 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
2.18 × 22
FusionMarkets-Demo
2.64 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live04
2.76 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live17
4.19 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live23
4.19 × 111
Exness-Real24
4.62 × 215
Axi-US09-Live
5.09 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live10
5.21 × 237
ICMarketsSC-Live07
6.82 × 22
Ava-Real 3
6.83 × 12
Exness-Real
7.19 × 16
Pepperstone-Edge05
7.63 × 598
ICMarketsSC-Live05
8.13 × 23
RoboForex-Pro-2
8.40 × 5
RoboForex-Pro-5
9.17 × 6
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
10.71 × 21
Hankotrade-Live
12.75 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live09
14.36 × 111
Alpari-Nano
14.79 × 643
4 more...
suport: 

https://t.me/+h7QC1XTpTH82YTlh

No reviews
2025.12.09 17:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 18:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.26 15:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 02:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 02:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
