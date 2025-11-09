- Growth
Trades:
25
Profit Trades:
21 (84.00%)
Loss Trades:
4 (16.00%)
Best trade:
415.86 USD
Worst trade:
-59.18 USD
Gross Profit:
1 790.18 USD (16 111 pips)
Gross Loss:
-113.28 USD (2 163 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (1 386.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 386.67 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.60
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.62%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
10 days
Recovery Factor:
17.58
Long Trades:
9 (36.00%)
Short Trades:
16 (64.00%)
Profit Factor:
15.80
Expected Payoff:
67.08 USD
Average Profit:
85.25 USD
Average Loss:
-28.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-77.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-77.55 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.43%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
95.36 USD (0.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (1.16 USD)
By Equity:
2.37% (2 408.40 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDJPY
|9
|CADCHF
|4
|AUDCHF
|3
|EURGBP
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|EURCAD
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|GBPUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDJPY
|604
|CADCHF
|254
|AUDCHF
|487
|EURGBP
|141
|AUDUSD
|24
|EURCAD
|21
|USDCAD
|112
|GBPUSD
|33
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDJPY
|4.9K
|CADCHF
|830
|AUDCHF
|2.7K
|EURGBP
|543
|AUDUSD
|561
|EURCAD
|1.6K
|USDCAD
|1.7K
|GBPUSD
|1.1K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +415.86 USD
Worst trade: -59 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 386.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -77.55 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real14
|0.06 × 48
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.13 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.23 × 60
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.28 × 242
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.30 × 47
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.39 × 85
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.47 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.55 × 146
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.76 × 50
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|1.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|1.16 × 196
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.28 × 519
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|1.38 × 34
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|1.60 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.99 × 217
|
Exness-Real20
|2.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.13 × 579
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|2.40 × 10
|
Exness-Real17
|2.71 × 7
