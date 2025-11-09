SignalsSections
Emin Buelent Kasapoglu

LAPLACE ROBOTS Wanderlust Lyra Pro

Emin Buelent Kasapoglu
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 2%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
25
Profit Trades:
21 (84.00%)
Loss Trades:
4 (16.00%)
Best trade:
415.86 USD
Worst trade:
-59.18 USD
Gross Profit:
1 790.18 USD (16 111 pips)
Gross Loss:
-113.28 USD (2 163 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (1 386.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 386.67 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.60
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.62%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
10 days
Recovery Factor:
17.58
Long Trades:
9 (36.00%)
Short Trades:
16 (64.00%)
Profit Factor:
15.80
Expected Payoff:
67.08 USD
Average Profit:
85.25 USD
Average Loss:
-28.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-77.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-77.55 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.43%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
95.36 USD (0.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (1.16 USD)
By Equity:
2.37% (2 408.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDJPY 9
CADCHF 4
AUDCHF 3
EURGBP 2
AUDUSD 2
EURCAD 2
USDCAD 2
GBPUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDJPY 604
CADCHF 254
AUDCHF 487
EURGBP 141
AUDUSD 24
EURCAD 21
USDCAD 112
GBPUSD 33
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDJPY 4.9K
CADCHF 830
AUDCHF 2.7K
EURGBP 543
AUDUSD 561
EURCAD 1.6K
USDCAD 1.7K
GBPUSD 1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +415.86 USD
Worst trade: -59 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 386.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -77.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real14
0.06 × 48
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.13 × 30
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.23 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.28 × 242
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.30 × 47
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.39 × 85
FPMarkets-Live2
0.47 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.55 × 146
Tickmill-Live05
0.76 × 50
OrbexGlobal-Live
1.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live14
1.16 × 196
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.28 × 519
ICMarkets-Live22
1.38 × 34
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.60 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.99 × 217
Exness-Real20
2.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.13 × 579
RoboForex-ECN-2
2.40 × 10
Exness-Real17
2.71 × 7
17 more...
description will be uploaded
No reviews
2025.11.24 14:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 13:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.14 14:22
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.14 14:22
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.09 08:54
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.09 08:54
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.09 08:54
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.09 08:54
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.09 08:54
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
