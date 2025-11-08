- Growth
Trades:
143
Profit Trades:
117 (81.81%)
Loss Trades:
26 (18.18%)
Best trade:
226.36 AUD
Worst trade:
-540.00 AUD
Gross Profit:
5 669.81 AUD (78 682 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 797.70 AUD (14 948 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (1 399.84 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 399.84 AUD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading activity:
98.63%
Max deposit load:
13.65%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
7.17
Long Trades:
59 (41.26%)
Short Trades:
84 (58.74%)
Profit Factor:
3.15
Expected Payoff:
27.08 AUD
Average Profit:
48.46 AUD
Average Loss:
-69.14 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-215.71 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-540.00 AUD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.62%
Annual Forecast:
7.48%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 AUD
Maximal:
540.00 AUD (10.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.04% (215.71 AUD)
By Equity:
4.75% (2 894.69 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY.a
|52
|GBPJPY.a
|39
|EURJPY.a
|21
|GBPUSD.a
|20
|EURUSD.a
|7
|AUDUSD.a
|3
|BTCUSD.a
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY.a
|1.3K
|GBPJPY.a
|1.3K
|EURJPY.a
|-94
|GBPUSD.a
|378
|EURUSD.a
|81
|AUDUSD.a
|5
|BTCUSD.a
|4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY.a
|14K
|GBPJPY.a
|16K
|EURJPY.a
|-2.4K
|GBPUSD.a
|2.7K
|EURUSD.a
|813
|AUDUSD.a
|379
|BTCUSD.a
|33K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsAU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
This forex signal is similar to an income fund, consistent growth of minimum 4% per month and drawdown of 10%
