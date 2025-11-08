SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / ForexTiger
Muhammad Abid Hussain

ForexTiger

Muhammad Abid Hussain
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 20%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:30
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
143
Profit Trades:
117 (81.81%)
Loss Trades:
26 (18.18%)
Best trade:
226.36 AUD
Worst trade:
-540.00 AUD
Gross Profit:
5 669.81 AUD (78 682 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 797.70 AUD (14 948 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (1 399.84 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 399.84 AUD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading activity:
98.63%
Max deposit load:
13.65%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
7.17
Long Trades:
59 (41.26%)
Short Trades:
84 (58.74%)
Profit Factor:
3.15
Expected Payoff:
27.08 AUD
Average Profit:
48.46 AUD
Average Loss:
-69.14 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-215.71 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-540.00 AUD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.62%
Annual Forecast:
7.48%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 AUD
Maximal:
540.00 AUD (10.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.04% (215.71 AUD)
By Equity:
4.75% (2 894.69 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY.a 52
GBPJPY.a 39
EURJPY.a 21
GBPUSD.a 20
EURUSD.a 7
AUDUSD.a 3
BTCUSD.a 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY.a 1.3K
GBPJPY.a 1.3K
EURJPY.a -94
GBPUSD.a 378
EURUSD.a 81
AUDUSD.a 5
BTCUSD.a 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY.a 14K
GBPJPY.a 16K
EURJPY.a -2.4K
GBPUSD.a 2.7K
EURUSD.a 813
AUDUSD.a 379
BTCUSD.a 33K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +226.36 AUD
Worst trade: -540 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 399.84 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -215.71 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsAU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This forex signal is similar to an income fund, consistent growth of minimum 4% per month and drawdown of 10%
No reviews
2025.12.01 01:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 13:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.18 11:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ForexTiger
50 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
60K
AUD
18
0%
143
81%
99%
3.15
27.08
AUD
5%
1:30
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.