Christia Nency Tri

Jenius

Christia Nency Tri
0 reviews
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -38%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
97
Profit Trades:
67 (69.07%)
Loss Trades:
30 (30.93%)
Best trade:
11.05 USD
Worst trade:
-48.61 USD
Gross Profit:
162.73 USD (23 230 pips)
Gross Loss:
-275.32 USD (34 936 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (73.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
73.34 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.18
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
28.38%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.56
Long Trades:
26 (26.80%)
Short Trades:
71 (73.20%)
Profit Factor:
0.59
Expected Payoff:
-1.16 USD
Average Profit:
2.43 USD
Average Loss:
-9.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-7.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-174.76 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-58.88%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
112.59 USD
Maximal:
202.14 USD (101.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
59.31% (202.14 USD)
By Equity:
61.72% (157.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURAUD 35
GBPUSD 18
GBPJPY 16
EURUSD 14
USDJPY 14
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURAUD 64
GBPUSD -16
GBPJPY -99
EURUSD -31
USDJPY -31
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURAUD 10K
GBPUSD -1.5K
GBPJPY -13K
EURUSD -3.1K
USDJPY -4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11.05 USD
Worst trade: -49 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +73.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.05 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ADNBrokerCFD-Server
0.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.12.19 15:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 14:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 11:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.12 17:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.12 16:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 15:02
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.30 22:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 22:51
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 01:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 00:34
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 23:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 22:34
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 17:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 16:12
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 15:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 14:01
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 05:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 04:28
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 03:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 02:17
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
