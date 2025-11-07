- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
380
Profit Trades:
345 (90.78%)
Loss Trades:
35 (9.21%)
Best trade:
16.73 USD
Worst trade:
-16.15 USD
Gross Profit:
1 030.43 USD (52 720 pips)
Gross Loss:
-131.57 USD (5 512 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
49 (153.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
153.51 USD (49)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.81
Trading activity:
5.49%
Max deposit load:
6.91%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
20 minutes
Recovery Factor:
24.39
Long Trades:
119 (31.32%)
Short Trades:
261 (68.68%)
Profit Factor:
7.83
Expected Payoff:
2.37 USD
Average Profit:
2.99 USD
Average Loss:
-3.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-27.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27.78 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
35.29%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
36.85 USD (3.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.24% (37.06 USD)
By Equity:
5.83% (45.38 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|380
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|899
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|47K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +16.73 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 49
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +153.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.78 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.35 × 31
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.63 × 29472
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
777 USD per month
291%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
USD
USD
11
98%
380
90%
5%
7.83
2.37
USD
USD
6%
1:400