Muhammad Zahran Rahmadi Putra

Spider Gold

Muhammad Zahran Rahmadi Putra
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 777 USD per month
growth since 2025 291%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
380
Profit Trades:
345 (90.78%)
Loss Trades:
35 (9.21%)
Best trade:
16.73 USD
Worst trade:
-16.15 USD
Gross Profit:
1 030.43 USD (52 720 pips)
Gross Loss:
-131.57 USD (5 512 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
49 (153.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
153.51 USD (49)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.81
Trading activity:
5.49%
Max deposit load:
6.91%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
20 minutes
Recovery Factor:
24.39
Long Trades:
119 (31.32%)
Short Trades:
261 (68.68%)
Profit Factor:
7.83
Expected Payoff:
2.37 USD
Average Profit:
2.99 USD
Average Loss:
-3.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-27.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27.78 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
35.29%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
36.85 USD (3.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.24% (37.06 USD)
By Equity:
5.83% (45.38 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 380
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 899
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 47K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.73 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 49
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +153.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.78 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.35 × 31
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.63 × 29472
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
92 more...
No reviews
2025.12.22 16:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 17:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 17:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 14:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 18:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 02:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 03:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 02:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 16:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 16:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 11:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 10:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.11 15:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 03:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 02:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 01:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.09 23:35
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.07 11:30
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.07 11:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
