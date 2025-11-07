SignalsSections
Denis Adha

Gold Rider

Denis Adha
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 37%
InstaFinance-UK.com
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
157
Profit Trades:
76 (48.40%)
Loss Trades:
81 (51.59%)
Best trade:
922.00 USD
Worst trade:
-631.55 USD
Gross Profit:
18 872.23 USD (66 118 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17 038.46 USD (69 475 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (1 237.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 581.02 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
11.23%
Max deposit load:
4.48%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
59 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.72
Long Trades:
85 (54.14%)
Short Trades:
72 (45.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
11.68 USD
Average Profit:
248.32 USD
Average Loss:
-210.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-925.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 190.72 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-11.82%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
432.77 USD
Maximal:
2 549.81 USD (35.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.83% (2 549.81 USD)
By Equity:
8.67% (452.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD.m 150
XAUUSD.m 7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD.m 958
XAUUSD.m 876
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD.m -3.7K
XAUUSD.m 297
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +922.00 USD
Worst trade: -632 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 237.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -925.44 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaFinance-UK.com" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Gold Rider EA (www.densfridel.com)
No reviews
2025.12.31 08:05
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 11:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 16:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.04 10:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 06:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 16:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.03 16:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 15:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.03 14:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 05:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 15:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 15:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 04:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.30 11:00
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:300 - 1:1000
2025.11.21 15:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 14:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 05:41
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.21 05:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 04:41
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.21 04:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Rider
30 USD per month
37%
0
0
USD
6.8K
USD
11
100%
157
48%
11%
1.10
11.68
USD
36%
1:300
