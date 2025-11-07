SignalsSections
Mohd Aisamuddin Bin Mohd Anuar

ZigzagZoo m1

Mohd Aisamuddin Bin Mohd Anuar
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 18%
FBS-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
167
Profit Trades:
128 (76.64%)
Loss Trades:
39 (23.35%)
Best trade:
30.94 USD
Worst trade:
-37.37 USD
Gross Profit:
241.74 USD (12 175 pips)
Gross Loss:
-164.51 USD (8 998 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (34.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
36.38 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
73.83%
Max deposit load:
12.75%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.82
Long Trades:
55 (32.93%)
Short Trades:
112 (67.07%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
0.46 USD
Average Profit:
1.89 USD
Average Loss:
-4.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-94.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-94.24 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
7.84%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
94.24 USD (18.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.65% (94.24 USD)
By Equity:
32.63% (169.15 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 33
EURUSD 28
USDCHF 24
USDCAD 16
AUDUSD 15
GBPUSD 12
AUDCHF 9
NZDUSD 9
AUDCAD 7
NZDJPY 3
AUDJPY 3
GBPJPY 2
NZDCHF 2
EURAUD 2
CADCHF 1
GBPCAD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -52
EURUSD 33
USDCHF 24
USDCAD 6
AUDUSD 10
GBPUSD 13
AUDCHF 10
NZDUSD 6
AUDCAD 7
NZDJPY 4
AUDJPY 4
GBPJPY 3
NZDCHF 3
EURAUD 2
CADCHF 2
GBPCAD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY -3.2K
EURUSD 1.5K
USDCHF 945
USDCAD 375
AUDUSD 510
GBPUSD 547
AUDCHF 531
NZDUSD 144
AUDCAD 461
NZDJPY 280
AUDJPY 312
GBPJPY 267
NZDCHF 129
EURAUD 180
CADCHF 68
GBPCAD 164
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +30.94 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +34.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -94.24 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AtriaFinancial-Production
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 2
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
EGMSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 6
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 3
BetailCapitalLtd-Server
0.00 × 1
SUSHIGlobalInvesting-Live
0.00 × 3
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 3
Garnet-Server
0.00 × 1
MilliniumFortune-Live
0.00 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 8
TengriSecurities-Server
0.00 × 2
InstaForex-Server
0.00 × 6
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
0.00 × 2
LandFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsSC-Live
0.00 × 2
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
DerivMT-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
266 more...
Scalping using Zigzag and fibo on M1,

Trading on 28 pair.

No stop loss. 

Will compound this account till final target USD 10,000.00 before weekly withdrawal.

Will top-up from time to time to increase the trade lot. it not for float top-up.

Average profit target 10% per month

DM for more information.


No reviews
2025.12.21 23:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 21:35
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 14:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 13:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 06:20 2025.11.24 06:20:11  

Deposit another 50dollar. for trade with lot 0.03.

2025.11.18 15:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.10 03:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.10 02:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.07 04:17
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.07 04:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.07 04:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
