- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
167
Profit Trades:
128 (76.64%)
Loss Trades:
39 (23.35%)
Best trade:
30.94 USD
Worst trade:
-37.37 USD
Gross Profit:
241.74 USD (12 175 pips)
Gross Loss:
-164.51 USD (8 998 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (34.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
36.38 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
73.83%
Max deposit load:
12.75%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.82
Long Trades:
55 (32.93%)
Short Trades:
112 (67.07%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
0.46 USD
Average Profit:
1.89 USD
Average Loss:
-4.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-94.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-94.24 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
7.84%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
94.24 USD (18.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.65% (94.24 USD)
By Equity:
32.63% (169.15 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|33
|EURUSD
|28
|USDCHF
|24
|USDCAD
|16
|AUDUSD
|15
|GBPUSD
|12
|AUDCHF
|9
|NZDUSD
|9
|AUDCAD
|7
|NZDJPY
|3
|AUDJPY
|3
|GBPJPY
|2
|NZDCHF
|2
|EURAUD
|2
|CADCHF
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|-52
|EURUSD
|33
|USDCHF
|24
|USDCAD
|6
|AUDUSD
|10
|GBPUSD
|13
|AUDCHF
|10
|NZDUSD
|6
|AUDCAD
|7
|NZDJPY
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|GBPJPY
|3
|NZDCHF
|3
|EURAUD
|2
|CADCHF
|2
|GBPCAD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|-3.2K
|EURUSD
|1.5K
|USDCHF
|945
|USDCAD
|375
|AUDUSD
|510
|GBPUSD
|547
|AUDCHF
|531
|NZDUSD
|144
|AUDCAD
|461
|NZDJPY
|280
|AUDJPY
|312
|GBPJPY
|267
|NZDCHF
|129
|EURAUD
|180
|CADCHF
|68
|GBPCAD
|164
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +30.94 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +34.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -94.24 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AtriaFinancial-Production
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 2
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
EGMSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
BetailCapitalLtd-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
SUSHIGlobalInvesting-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 3
|
Garnet-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MilliniumFortune-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
TengriSecurities-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
InstaForex-Server
|0.00 × 6
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
|0.00 × 2
|
LandFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivMT-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
Scalping using Zigzag and fibo on M1,
Trading on 28 pair.
No stop loss.
Will compound this account till final target USD 10,000.00 before weekly withdrawal.
Will top-up from time to time to increase the trade lot. it not for float top-up.
Average profit target 10% per month
DM for more information.
Deposit another 50dollar. for trade with lot 0.03.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
USD
862
USD
USD
7
0%
167
76%
74%
1.46
0.46
USD
USD
33%
1:500