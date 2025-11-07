The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AtriaFinancial-Production 0.00 × 1 OxSecurities-Live 0.00 × 1 VantagePrimeLimited-Live 0.00 × 4 Exness-MT5Real27 0.00 × 2 EightcapGlobal-Live 0.00 × 3 EGMSecurities-Live 0.00 × 1 RazeGlobalMarkets-Server 0.00 × 6 VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live 0.00 × 3 BetailCapitalLtd-Server 0.00 × 1 SUSHIGlobalInvesting-Live 0.00 × 3 FreshForex-MT5 0.00 × 3 Garnet-Server 0.00 × 1 MilliniumFortune-Live 0.00 × 3 TMGM.TradeMax-Live 0.00 × 8 TengriSecurities-Server 0.00 × 2 InstaForex-Server 0.00 × 6 TradingProInternational-Live 0.00 × 2 StraitsFutures-ATL Live 0.00 × 2 LandFX-Live 0.00 × 1 Opogroup-Server1 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real18 0.00 × 1 AdmiralsSC-Live 0.00 × 2 FusionMarketsAU-Live 0.00 × 1 DerivMT-Server 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real31 0.00 × 1 266 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor