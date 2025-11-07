SignalsSections
Yap Iwan Santoso

Alpha Sniper AI

Yap Iwan Santoso
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 3%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
267
Profit Trades:
131 (49.06%)
Loss Trades:
136 (50.94%)
Best trade:
222.60 USD
Worst trade:
-362.95 USD
Gross Profit:
7 503.94 USD (322 795 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 914.60 USD (317 182 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (190.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
568.45 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
1.29%
Max deposit load:
27.72%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.26
Long Trades:
143 (53.56%)
Short Trades:
124 (46.44%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-1.54 USD
Average Profit:
57.28 USD
Average Loss:
-58.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-482.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-482.50 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
12.86%
Algo trading:
22%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
903.34 USD
Maximal:
1 571.90 USD (58.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.39% (1 557.81 USD)
By Equity:
11.42% (234.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 267
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm -411
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 5.6K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +222.60 USD
Worst trade: -363 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +190.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -482.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Pair XAUUSD

Single Entry, No Averaging, No Martingale

Strategy Breakout

No reviews
2026.01.14 01:36
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.13 19:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.13 15:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.09 00:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.08 23:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 07:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 06:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.30 03:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.24 04:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 03:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 02:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 01:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 00:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 15:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.19 19:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 18:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 17:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 16:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 15:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
