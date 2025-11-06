- Growth
Trades:
191
Profit Trades:
98 (51.30%)
Loss Trades:
93 (48.69%)
Best trade:
1 203.83 USD
Worst trade:
-296.53 USD
Gross Profit:
17 869.14 USD (335 964 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 036.85 USD (261 660 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (3 381.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 381.13 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
95.91%
Max deposit load:
17.51%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.91
Long Trades:
142 (74.35%)
Short Trades:
49 (25.65%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
20.06 USD
Average Profit:
182.34 USD
Average Loss:
-150.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-2 580.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 580.34 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
11.75%
Annual Forecast:
142.52%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
227.68 USD
Maximal:
4 208.33 USD (45.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.84% (4 208.33 USD)
By Equity:
9.39% (860.57 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|162
|AUDJPY
|8
|NZDJPY
|4
|USDJPY
|4
|EURJPY
|4
|CHFJPY
|3
|GBPJPY
|3
|CADJPY
|2
|NQ100.R
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.5K
|AUDJPY
|284
|NZDJPY
|618
|USDJPY
|-111
|EURJPY
|208
|CHFJPY
|-39
|GBPJPY
|-63
|CADJPY
|-512
|NQ100.R
|-92
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|84K
|AUDJPY
|3.6K
|NZDJPY
|4.1K
|USDJPY
|-757
|EURJPY
|780
|CHFJPY
|-282
|GBPJPY
|-75
|CADJPY
|-2K
|NQ100.R
|-15K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 203.83 USD
Worst trade: -297 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 381.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 580.34 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
My Portofolio, greeating to you all, bless you all
No reviews
