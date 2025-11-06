SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / TayTay
Fajar Firdzatul Nugraha

TayTay

Fajar Firdzatul Nugraha
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 78%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
191
Profit Trades:
98 (51.30%)
Loss Trades:
93 (48.69%)
Best trade:
1 203.83 USD
Worst trade:
-296.53 USD
Gross Profit:
17 869.14 USD (335 964 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 036.85 USD (261 660 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (3 381.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 381.13 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
95.91%
Max deposit load:
17.51%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.91
Long Trades:
142 (74.35%)
Short Trades:
49 (25.65%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
20.06 USD
Average Profit:
182.34 USD
Average Loss:
-150.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-2 580.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 580.34 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
11.75%
Annual Forecast:
142.52%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
227.68 USD
Maximal:
4 208.33 USD (45.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.84% (4 208.33 USD)
By Equity:
9.39% (860.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 162
AUDJPY 8
NZDJPY 4
USDJPY 4
EURJPY 4
CHFJPY 3
GBPJPY 3
CADJPY 2
NQ100.R 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.5K
AUDJPY 284
NZDJPY 618
USDJPY -111
EURJPY 208
CHFJPY -39
GBPJPY -63
CADJPY -512
NQ100.R -92
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 84K
AUDJPY 3.6K
NZDJPY 4.1K
USDJPY -757
EURJPY 780
CHFJPY -282
GBPJPY -75
CADJPY -2K
NQ100.R -15K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 203.83 USD
Worst trade: -297 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 381.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 580.34 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
282 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
My Portofolio, greeating to you all, bless you all
No reviews
2025.11.24 06:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.18 13:44
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.62% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.18 04:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 03:14
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 17:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 07:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.09 17:14
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.06 08:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.89% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.06 02:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TayTay
30 USD per month
78%
0
0
USD
6.4K
USD
15
0%
191
51%
96%
1.27
20.06
USD
42%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.