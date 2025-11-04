SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / EURUSD121
Junhui Wang

EURUSD121

Junhui Wang
0 reviews
Reliability
42 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 400 USD per month
growth since 2025 212%
MohicansMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
665
Profit Trades:
402 (60.45%)
Loss Trades:
263 (39.55%)
Best trade:
60.30 USD
Worst trade:
-40.53 USD
Gross Profit:
3 262.80 USD (82 796 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 658.98 USD (62 770 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (101.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
217.85 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
67.53%
Max deposit load:
11.28%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.17
Long Trades:
285 (42.86%)
Short Trades:
380 (57.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.97
Expected Payoff:
2.41 USD
Average Profit:
8.12 USD
Average Loss:
-6.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-148.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-148.80 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
7.75%
Annual Forecast:
93.98%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
174.92 USD (11.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.33% (174.92 USD)
By Equity:
19.33% (284.35 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 650
XAUUSD 15
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1.6K
XAUUSD 32
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 17K
XAUUSD 3.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +60.30 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +101.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -148.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MohicansMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMGlobal-Real 24
1.32 × 44
Exness-Real6
3.00 × 1
MACD
No reviews
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.