- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
459
Profit Trades:
191 (41.61%)
Loss Trades:
268 (58.39%)
Best trade:
200.64 USD
Worst trade:
-137.49 USD
Gross Profit:
21 808.66 USD (717 036 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 687.28 USD (534 763 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (1 764.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 764.86 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
63.02%
Max deposit load:
6.74%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.36
Long Trades:
311 (67.76%)
Short Trades:
148 (32.24%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
13.34 USD
Average Profit:
114.18 USD
Average Loss:
-58.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-755.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-842.95 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-15.06%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
19.89 USD
Maximal:
1 821.87 USD (19.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.60% (1 316.26 USD)
By Equity:
2.95% (186.44 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|459
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|6.1K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|182K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +200.64 USD
Worst trade: -137 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 764.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -755.90 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
204%
0
0
USD
USD
5.3K
USD
USD
34
0%
459
41%
63%
1.39
13.34
USD
USD
31%
1:50