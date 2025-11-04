SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Anobonaparte
Fahma Fiqhya

Anobonaparte

Fahma Fiqhya
0 reviews
Reliability
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 204%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
459
Profit Trades:
191 (41.61%)
Loss Trades:
268 (58.39%)
Best trade:
200.64 USD
Worst trade:
-137.49 USD
Gross Profit:
21 808.66 USD (717 036 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 687.28 USD (534 763 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (1 764.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 764.86 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
63.02%
Max deposit load:
6.74%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.36
Long Trades:
311 (67.76%)
Short Trades:
148 (32.24%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
13.34 USD
Average Profit:
114.18 USD
Average Loss:
-58.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-755.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-842.95 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-15.06%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
19.89 USD
Maximal:
1 821.87 USD (19.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.60% (1 316.26 USD)
By Equity:
2.95% (186.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 459
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6.1K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 182K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +200.64 USD
Worst trade: -137 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 764.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -755.90 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.11.21 14:23
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 201 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.18 05:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 15:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 13:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 16:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 13:10
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.89% of days out of 184 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 13:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Anobonaparte
30 USD per month
204%
0
0
USD
5.3K
USD
34
0%
459
41%
63%
1.39
13.34
USD
31%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.