- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
55
Profit Trades:
49 (89.09%)
Loss Trades:
6 (10.91%)
Best trade:
109.40 USD
Worst trade:
-21.30 USD
Gross Profit:
679.99 USD (15 120 pips)
Gross Loss:
-124.50 USD (6 165 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (533.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
533.12 USD (34)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading activity:
1.09%
Max deposit load:
10.32%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
10 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.92
Long Trades:
33 (60.00%)
Short Trades:
22 (40.00%)
Profit Factor:
5.46
Expected Payoff:
10.10 USD
Average Profit:
13.88 USD
Average Loss:
-20.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-63.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-63.90 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
53.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
112.82 USD (25.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.46% (112.82 USD)
By Equity:
8.09% (93.06 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|55
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|555
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +109.40 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 34
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +533.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -63.90 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
- No Martingale, No Grid, No HFT
- Has SL & TP
- Adaptive Trailing Engine
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
79%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
8
100%
55
89%
1%
5.46
10.10
USD
USD
10%
1:200