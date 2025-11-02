SignalsSections
Toan Trung Nguyen

Pro Evolution Gold

Toan Trung Nguyen
0 reviews
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 -63%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 972
Profit Trades:
1 606 (81.44%)
Loss Trades:
366 (18.56%)
Best trade:
53.33 USD
Worst trade:
-269.57 USD
Gross Profit:
5 786.34 USD (4 461 994 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 730.95 USD (4 711 338 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
64 (138.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
279.72 USD (39)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
31.99%
Max deposit load:
123.14%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
232
Avg holding time:
47 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.02
Long Trades:
1 573 (79.77%)
Short Trades:
399 (20.23%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.03 USD
Average Profit:
3.60 USD
Average Loss:
-15.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-1 703.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 703.36 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
-88.99%
Algo trading:
6%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
76.60 USD
Maximal:
2 454.97 USD (83.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
97.43% (2 454.97 USD)
By Equity:
67.80% (1 641.15 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 1964
BTCUSDm 8
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 4
BTCUSDm 51
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm -441K
BTCUSDm 192K
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +53.33 USD
Worst trade: -270 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 39
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +138.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 703.36 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Secure & keep profit
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Pro Evolution Gold
99 USD per month
-63%
0
0
USD
220
USD
11
6%
1 972
81%
32%
1.00
0.03
USD
97%
1:200
Copy

