Adrian Nieves De La Cruz

ECN_TGR

Adrian Nieves De La Cruz
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 38%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
170
Profit Trades:
111 (65.29%)
Loss Trades:
59 (34.71%)
Best trade:
72.78 EUR
Worst trade:
-45.80 EUR
Gross Profit:
705.02 EUR (63 286 pips)
Gross Loss:
-445.87 EUR (32 529 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (73.22 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
139.92 EUR (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
44.36%
Max deposit load:
13.12%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.79
Long Trades:
91 (53.53%)
Short Trades:
79 (46.47%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
1.52 EUR
Average Profit:
6.35 EUR
Average Loss:
-7.56 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-54.74 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-66.95 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
15.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.51 EUR
Maximal:
144.99 EUR (13.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.47% (144.99 EUR)
By Equity:
12.07% (83.34 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 85
XAUUSD 74
NZDCAD 7
AUDCAD 4
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -48
XAUUSD 316
NZDCAD 20
AUDCAD 8
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY -747
XAUUSD 30K
NZDCAD 1.3K
AUDCAD 82
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +72.78 EUR
Worst trade: -46 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +73.22 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -54.74 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 5
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
EightcapLtd-Real-3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.31 × 16
RoboForex-ECN
0.32 × 25
ThreeTrader-Live
0.41 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.54 × 24
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.69 × 13
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.75 × 4
Exness-Real9
0.77 × 13
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.87 × 453
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.29 × 24
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1.79 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.83 × 12
Darwinex-Live
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
2.18 × 22
RoboForex-Prime
2.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live23
2.55 × 237
FusionMarkets-Demo
2.64 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live04
2.76 × 41
Axi-US06-Live
3.08 × 26
40 more...
No reviews
2025.12.15 10:57
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 17:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 19:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.44% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 02:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.04 06:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 05:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.02 00:59
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.02 00:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.02 00:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
