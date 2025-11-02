- Growth
Trades:
170
Profit Trades:
111 (65.29%)
Loss Trades:
59 (34.71%)
Best trade:
72.78 EUR
Worst trade:
-45.80 EUR
Gross Profit:
705.02 EUR (63 286 pips)
Gross Loss:
-445.87 EUR (32 529 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (73.22 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
139.92 EUR (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
44.36%
Max deposit load:
13.12%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.79
Long Trades:
91 (53.53%)
Short Trades:
79 (46.47%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
1.52 EUR
Average Profit:
6.35 EUR
Average Loss:
-7.56 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-54.74 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-66.95 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
15.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.51 EUR
Maximal:
144.99 EUR (13.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.47% (144.99 EUR)
By Equity:
12.07% (83.34 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|85
|XAUUSD
|74
|NZDCAD
|7
|AUDCAD
|4
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|-48
|XAUUSD
|316
|NZDCAD
|20
|AUDCAD
|8
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|-747
|XAUUSD
|30K
|NZDCAD
|1.3K
|AUDCAD
|82
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +72.78 EUR
Worst trade: -46 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +73.22 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -54.74 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 5
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
|
EightcapLtd-Real-3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.31 × 16
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.32 × 25
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.41 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.54 × 24
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.69 × 13
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.75 × 4
|
Exness-Real9
|0.77 × 13
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.87 × 453
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.29 × 24
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|1.79 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.83 × 12
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.00 × 1
|
Axi-US02-Live
|2.18 × 22
|
RoboForex-Prime
|2.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|2.55 × 237
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|2.64 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|2.76 × 41
|
Axi-US06-Live
|3.08 × 26
No reviews
