Trades:
89
Profit Trades:
36 (40.44%)
Loss Trades:
53 (59.55%)
Best trade:
149.40 USD
Worst trade:
-151.62 USD
Gross Profit:
4 015.02 USD (159 584 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 024.03 USD (165 093 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (1 131.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 131.80 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
75.26%
Max deposit load:
4.61%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.00
Long Trades:
67 (75.28%)
Short Trades:
22 (24.72%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
-0.10 USD
Average Profit:
111.53 USD
Average Loss:
-75.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-1 267.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 267.94 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
-6.57%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
807.83 USD
Maximal:
1 930.43 USD (46.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.95% (1 930.43 USD)
By Equity:
6.11% (242.91 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|89
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-9
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-5.5K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +149.40 USD
Worst trade: -152 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 131.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 267.94 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
USD
6K
USD
USD
9
0%
89
40%
75%
0.99
-0.10
USD
USD
36%
1:50