Yudy Feriyanto

YUFRO 40

Yudy Feriyanto
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 125 USD per month
growth since 2025 317%
XMGlobal-Real 8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
97
Profit Trades:
63 (64.94%)
Loss Trades:
34 (35.05%)
Best trade:
36.99 USD
Worst trade:
-27.92 USD
Gross Profit:
472.54 USD (308 828 pips)
Gross Loss:
-204.07 USD (102 123 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (51.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
152.65 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
8.22%
Max deposit load:
28.98%
Latest trade:
9 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.63
Long Trades:
51 (52.58%)
Short Trades:
46 (47.42%)
Profit Factor:
2.32
Expected Payoff:
2.77 USD
Average Profit:
7.50 USD
Average Loss:
-6.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-18.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-44.33 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
23.77%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
57.95 USD (15.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.10% (57.95 USD)
By Equity:
22.44% (40.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US100Cash 97
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US100Cash 268
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US100Cash 207K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +36.99 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +51.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.06 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

WARNING
Subscriber accepts all execution risks when subscribing to a signal. Historical statistics cannot guarantee any profitability in the future.

average growth 40% a month
No reviews
2025.12.21 02:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 18:47
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.01 00:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.19 05:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.12 02:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.12 01:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.30 15:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.30 15:57
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.30 15:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 07:38
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.30 07:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.30 07:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
